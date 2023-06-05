Solstice Media Launches Innovative New Project In Partnership With SA Government

Solstice Media has launched an innovative new project, The Post, in partnership with the Government of South Australia.

The new initiative aims to inform young South Australians about the policies and issues affecting their lives. The way people consume and digest news and information is changing. The Post is a multi-platform media brand that distributes its content via Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and its weekly podcast, Hot Topics.

Through these various platforms, it aims to unpack the latest changes and policies to health, infrastructure, community, events, environment, education, industry, lifestyle, and more of what’s happening in South Australia.

The Post’s editor Anna Kantilaftas is excited to deliver news in a fresh way. Kantilaftas previously worked as the managing editor for RAA’s samotor magazine (now SAmove) and brings more than a decade of media experience to The Post having worked across multiple industries and using this knowledge in the classroom to teach the next generation of media, communications and PR students.

L-R: Matt Gilbertson, Anna Kantilaftas & Tim Whiffen

“We know the way people consume news is different to anything we’ve seen before, and how they engage with the decisions and policies impacting their lives is changing, too… this is where the idea for The Post was born.

“We believe knowledge is power, and we want young people to be engaged with the decisions that are being made that will impact their life now and into the future. With this knowledge, the state’s future will shine bright,” Anna said. Hot Topics, The Post’s weekly podcast, stars South Australian cabaret star, Matt Gilbertson, who joins co-hosts Anna and producer, Tim Whiffen, to talk about current important issues.

“Podcasts are one of the main platforms in which the younger demographic consume their news and their popularity is continuing to rise…We’re absolutely thrilled to have Matt on board with us and we can’t wait to continue delivering fun, engaging, and informative content to share with our audience,” Kantilaftas continued.

Solstice media managing director, Paul Hamra said this communications project was born out of a desire to ensure young people understood and engaged with complicated issues affecting their lives.

“Our company is really excited to be able to work on such an innovative program which we think will set a benchmark for engaging with younger audiences in the future,” Hamra said.