Sojern Partners With PubMatic To Expand Travel Audience Data Curation

Marketing platform Sojern has partnered with PubMatic, an independent tech company, to enable agencies and advertisers to access and activate Sojern’s real-time travel data insights, with PubMatic’s inventory, to target travelers in a privacy-compliant way.

The partnership focuses on creating personalised and targeted campaigns. Curation is a recommended option, enabling real-time optimisation and measurement so brands can create relevant ads that drive results. By using a multi-ID approach, curation enables advertisers to work directly with supply-side platforms (SSPs) to strategically combine first-party data, Sojern travel segments, and premium inventory.

“It’s clear that curation offers an exciting future for programmatic advertising, and while we’ve worked with PubMatic for many years, this partnership shows that we’re committed to delivering vertical-specific curated advertising to our clients. This relationship will fuse Sojern’s best-in-class travel data and multi-ID audiences with PubMatic’s best-in-class inventory, and allow us to optimize both in real time, creating curated campaigns using our clients’ preferred supply path,” Josh Beckwith, vice president, global corporate sales at Sojern said.

The partnership unlocks opportunities for advertisers to activate Sojern’s real-time vertical-specific traveler insights directly within PubMatic’s curation and data solution, Connect.

“Today’s advertising needs to work for everyone. Consumers want privacy and relevant ads, while brands need quality advertising space and brand safety. Strategic curation brings together advertisers, publishers, and audiences by filtering content for quality and relevance. This partnership with Sojern is a perfect example, providing marketers with access to travel data for more effective targeting while ensuring privacy protection and maintaining brand safety. The result is better transparency, more control, and stronger performance across the board,” Jason Barnes, chief revenue officer, APAC at PubMatic added.

