Socks & Sensibility: What A Pair Of Branded Socks Taught Me About Experimentation

This is a story about socks, as told by Anthony Del Rio, Orchard’s senior experimentation strategist.

Well, not just socks, but what they represent: a marketing idea that made perfect sense inside the building and absolutely none outside of it. In marketing, there’s often a gulf between what feels meaningful inside the building and what truly resonates with the people outside it.

Back in 2018, one of Australia’s biggest cruise lines was celebrating 85 years of operation. Internally, it was a big deal, a moment of pride for the brand team. They wanted to mark the milestone with a campaign that felt special. Something meaningful. Memorable. Unforgettable.

What they landed on was an “85th Birthday Pack,” a commemorative offer, featuring an $85 deposit, $85 onboard credit, and the pièce de résistance, a branded tote bag, towel, cap, lanyard… and socks. Blue. Branded. Socks.

Inside the brand team, the excitement was palpable. The designer called them a collector’s dream. The campaign was locked, loaded, and ready to sail.

But here’s the thing: outside the brand bubble, no one else thought it made sense.

I mean, the socks were decent. I managed to score 14 pairs to last me two weeks. But for our customers and the market, did this “85th Birthday Pack” resonate at all? Would it be meaningful, was it enough of an incentive to book with us?

As the campaign drew closer, I remember walking into IT and asking, “Hey, have you got that sock offer live yet?” They looked at me like I was joking.

“Socks?” they asked, eyebrows raised. “What sock offer?” (despite countless emails on the subject). That said it all.

Everyone internally, apart from the brand marketing team, thought it was the most ridiculous thing we’d ever done. But the brand team, and the senior management team which approved it all, were all in.

Leading into the campaign, we’d exceeded our targets, we were cruising way ahead of budget, riding our best financial year to date. And then came the offer, and it flopped. So badly, in fact, it took nearly a year to recover.

Our biggest competitor launched a promotion offering unlimited free drinks, a far more compelling incentive when your audience dreams of poolside cocktails, not sock drawers.

It wasn’t a bad idea because socks are inherently bad. It was a bad idea because it was never tested. No one asked the customer. It was a reminder that just because something feels meaningful internally doesn’t mean it carries meaning for your customers. It’s a great reminder that you are not the customer.

The lesson here is simple: you are not your customer. The brand team lived in Bondi and the North Shore. Our customers? Western Sydney. That’s not to say you must live where your audience lives, but you do need to understand their world, their motivations, desires, and triggers. And that understanding doesn’t come from gut feel. It comes from research.

This is where experimentation proves it’s value.

Experimentation isn’t just A/B testing headlines or tweaking landing pages. It’s a mindset, a systematic way to test business hypotheses, uncover user needs, and de-risk decisions. Qualitative research, customer surveys, even a small-scale performance media test could’ve told us what the sock saga didn’t: that we were solving for internal sentiment, not customer desire.

As Claude Hopkins wrote in Scientific Advertising over a century ago, “Tests are cheap; failures are expensive. Almost any question can be answered, cheaply, quickly and finally, by a test campaign. That is the way to answer them.”

We could’ve run a lightweight controlled test through performance media testing two landing pages or asking users to pick which offer appeals more: the anniversary pack or a free drinks package. We could’ve surveyed our travel agents. We could’ve listened to the teams who were closest to the front line. Instead, we doubled down on a milestone that mattered more to us than it ever did to our audience.

The next time you’re about to launch a “big idea,” ask yourself: Have we tested it? Have we talked to our customers? Have we asked, honestly, if this solves their problem, or just celebrates our own?

Because sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is say: Maybe… just maybe… socks aren’t the answer.