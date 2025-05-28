Society Studios ‘Moves Forward’ With New Helping Hand Brand Campaign, Reshaping Public Perception Of Aged Care

The creative services arm of SOCIETY STUDIOS, has brought Helping Hand’s offering to life via a powerful advertising campaign aiming to reshape public perception of aged care, and reinforce its commitment to community, belonging and human connection.

‘Time moves forward, so do you’. This is the creative intention from the latest brand campaign for the not-for-profit Helping Hand, a home care, residential care and retirement village provider in South Australia.

A 30-second and 15-second creative film was designed, shot and edited by the SOCIETY STUDIOS team, beautifully curated with a mix of live action and animation. Aimed at showcasing the contrasting pace of life and it also evokes how, no matter the life stage you are in, you can move forward and enjoy what’s next with Helping Hand by your side.

A trusted partner in aged care and wellbeing services, who has been in South Australia for more than 70 years, Helping Hand is positioned not just as a service provider, but a community that celebrates belonging and living well at every age.

“Helping Hand gives its clients, and their families, time,” said Annike Morgan, Society creative and purpose director.

“We wanted to celebrate this in the creative, highlighting that time can include moments of haste, doubt and chaos, which often occurs in the middle stages of life, but Helping Hand can alleviate that worry by allowing families to enjoy moments together instead.”

“This campaign reflects the values we live every day of kindness, respect, and making every person feel seen and supported,” said Vicky Brett, Helping Hand manager, marketing and communication. “It’s a reminder that aged care isn’t about endings—it’s about meaningful living, with a helping hand.”

With a portfolio that continues to grow, following the launch of Optometry Australia’s Off Screens, Outside, Optometrist (OOO) campaign earlier this year, SOCIETY STUDIOS is managing the full production of creative campaigns, offering clients an end to end service from conception, strategy, brand development, content planning and production.

“We’re also living our SOCIETY STUDIOS Charter which is guiding the way in which we operate and provide our creative services,” continued Annike Morgan.

“Not only was the production inclusive and our team well considered, we’re proud to work with an organisation like Helping Hand that is vital to the families and older people of South Australia. Our production also managed to minimise carbon emissions—only reported to produce 1.06 tCO2e compared to an average production of carbon emissions value of six.”

Currently running on television with social media on the way, the Helping Hand brand campaign will air across South Australia with the aim of reaching families who are in need of a Helping Hand.

Credit:

Marketing Manager Vicky Brett, Helping Hand

Creative, Directors, Production SOCIETY STUDIOS

Animation Archer Alif, SOCIETY STUDIOS

Media Carat