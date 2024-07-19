MarketingNewsletter

SOCIETY Strengthens Consultancy Team With New Promotions

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
2 Min Read

SOCIETY continues to strengthen its offering with the announcement of the promotions of Lucy Brewer to client lead and Meriel Killeen to manager.

“Building the skills of our team is imperative to providing quality services as our clients look to spark brand connections and create a meaningful impact on our society,” said SOCIETY CEO, Dena Vassallo.

“We empower our people to challenge themselves creatively and professionally, so to see Lucy and Meriel step into these new roles is incredibly rewarding”.

Since starting with SOCIETY, Lucy has proven to be an invaluable member of the team with her work across Blooms The Chemist, Unilever ANZ and Woolworths, rising quickly from Consultant to Client Lead. “I’m thrilled to see Lucy join our senior leadership team, to help support and drive growth for the company and our clients. With her exceptional leadership skills and experience, I am confident she will seamlessly transition into her new role,” said Vassallo.

Meanwhile, Meriel has demonstrated continued creativity across clients such as Color Wow, Evo, Violet Crumble and Australian Education Union. “Meriel has a talent for producing brave ideas and creative solutions to consistently deliver outstanding results, in addition to her natural skill for fostering strong connections with our clients and media”.

“It’s always fulfilling to see people thrive and grow within our organisation and take the next steps in their career development. I look forward to seeing them both continue to excel as well as inspire others to follow in their footsteps,” said Vassallo.

TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

