Society Adds Equatorial Launch Australia & Kraft Heinz To Its Client Roster

Society has added two more big wins to the board for 2022, in global food company, Kraft Heinz, and Australian multi-user commercial space launch company, Equatorial Launch Australia (ELA).

Society will lead on public relations of the Kraft Heinz Masterbrands including Heinz, Kraft, Golden Circle, F. Whitlock & Sons, Bare Bones, Plant Proteinz, Wattie’s, and more, across Australia and New Zealand.

Founder and CEO of Society, Dena Vassallo, said “I’m thrilled to extend our partnership with Kraft Heinz, building on our fantastic relationship with the brand.

“We’re excited to evolve our public relations efforts, which since 2019 has been focused on successful integrated brand campaigns, working in collaborations with the Kraft Heinz network of agencies.

“Being given the opportunity to extend the weeks that Kraft Heinz brands appear on air within earned media throughout the year and contribute to the success of well-known products that feature on our supermarket shelves, is extremely rewarding.

“Our Society team looks forward to dialling up our ability to bring fresh thinking, fuel brand relevance and align with seasonal consumption opportunities with exciting new product developments.”

Meanwhile, ELA has appointed Society to lead its PR and communications strategy as it prepares for its Australia’s first commercial space launch in June.

Society will manage the media and communications around the launch and support the company in its international expansion to attract global aerospace leaders to its Arnhem Space Centre in Nhulunbuy.

“We’re delighted to welcome Equatorial Launch Australia to the Society family. Operating at the forefront of the aerospace industry in Australia, and globally, we can’t wait to support them in their upcoming launch and beyond,” said Vassallo.

Michael Jones, ELA executive chairman and group CEO commented “We couldn’t be happier to have Society as part of the team to put ELA on the global stage as we deliver Australia’s first ever commercial space launch in the next few months.

“We’re looking forward to working with the Society team to help us become Australia’s pre-eminent multi-user commercial space launch company.”

The appointments follow a stellar few years for Society, which boasts a steadily growing team across Australia, New Zealand, and the US, and a client roster that includes Woolworths Supermarkets, South Australian Tourism Commission and the Santos Tour Down Under, San Remo, Bickfords and Violet Crumble.