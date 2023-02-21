Social Soup Appoints Georgia O’Brien As Revenue Operations Director

Australia and New Zealand’s largest influencer marketing business, Social Soup, today announced the promotion of Georgia O’Brien to the newly created role of revenue operations director, effective immediately.

O’Brien will oversee ROI-driving programs and technology across the business to deliver strong channel optimisation and product performance.

O’Brien was previously commercial director at Social Soup. She joined the business in February 2018 from the role of sales director at PINCHme, a digital-based product sampling provider, which is a part of Lux Group. She has also held senior positions at M&C Saatchi, DDB Group and Leo Burnett in Australia.

Social Soup, managing director, Katie Palmer-Rose, said: “Georgia is a great asset to Social Soup and I’m delighted to see her move into her new role. Her extensive experience in influencer marketing and agencies will drive our market leadership in ROI-driving programs and tech.

“Georgia’s promotion reflects our confidence in her ability to deliver strong business outcomes and optimise influence channel and product performance. It aligns with Social Soup’s commitment to leading what good influence looks like by achieving measurable results.”

O’Brien, said: “I’m excited to step into this new role and continue working closely with Katie on the business. During the past five years I’ve had a front row seat to watch the rise of influence, where it has grown from a misunderstood ‘nice to have’ part of planning to a powerful marketing tool. I’m delighted to lend my energy to delivering a seamless, results-driven, profitable experience for our brand partners and the Soup family.”

Social Soup is part of the fast-growing marketing and strategic consulting business, The Influence Group, which also owns the strategic consulting and insights company Pollinate. Together, Social Soup and Pollinate employ fifty people around Australia and have recorded revenue growth of thirty per cent a year over the past five years.