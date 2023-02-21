Social Soup Appoints Georgia O’Brien As Revenue Operations Director

Social Soup Appoints Georgia O’Brien As Revenue Operations Director
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Australia and New Zealand’s largest influencer marketing business, Social Soup, today announced the promotion of Georgia O’Brien to the newly created role of revenue operations director, effective immediately.

O’Brien will oversee ROI-driving programs and technology across the business to deliver strong channel optimisation and product performance.

O’Brien was previously commercial director at Social Soup. She joined the business in February 2018 from the role of sales director at PINCHme, a digital-based product sampling provider, which is a part of Lux Group. She has also held senior positions at M&C Saatchi, DDB Group and Leo Burnett in Australia.

Social Soup, managing director, Katie Palmer-Rose, said: “Georgia is a great asset to Social Soup and I’m delighted to see her move into her new role. Her extensive experience in influencer marketing and agencies will drive our market leadership in ROI-driving programs and tech.

“Georgia’s promotion reflects our confidence in her ability to deliver strong business outcomes and optimise influence channel and product performance. It aligns with Social Soup’s commitment to leading what good influence looks like by achieving measurable results.”

O’Brien, said: “I’m excited to step into this new role and continue working closely with Katie on the business. During the past five years I’ve had a front row seat to watch the rise of influence, where it has grown from a misunderstood ‘nice to have’ part of planning to a powerful marketing tool. I’m delighted to lend my energy to delivering a seamless, results-driven, profitable experience for our brand partners and the Soup family.”

Social Soup is part of the fast-growing marketing and strategic consulting business, The Influence Group, which also owns the strategic consulting and insights company Pollinate. Together, Social Soup and Pollinate employ fifty people around Australia and have recorded revenue growth of thirty per cent a year over the past five years.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny
  • Opinion

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny

Let WorldPRIDE begin! In this guest post, Ogilvy art director Alex Ward argues as brands attempt to clamber on-board the LGBTQ+ community and with all their clichés, the one-size-fits-all marketing hit is never going to cut it… Three gay men and a bi woman walk into a pitch. When I started my career in advertising, […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Warwick Capper’s Back For Beard & Blade
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Warwick Capper’s Back For Beard & Blade

Beard & Blade, the Australian home of men’s grooming products welcomes Australian Rules Football legend Warwick Capper for their campaign. The campaign is designed to scale their 500,000+ customer base and engage audiences to raise brand awareness via multiple channels. The purposefully created campaign features the former AFL great musing over his own ludicrous hairstyle. […]

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 
  • Media

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 

MAFS viewers suggest much of the show is possibly staged. And this from a program where total strangers tie the knot.

Jem Salcedo Relocates From Sydney To Head Up Azerion’s Melbourne Operations
  • Marketing

Jem Salcedo Relocates From Sydney To Head Up Azerion’s Melbourne Operations

Azerion has announced that Jem Salcedo will head up its Melbourne operations and will relocate from New South Wales shortly. Salcedo had previously been Azerion’s head of sales ANZ but her new role will see her be responsible for providing Melbourne brands with Azerion’s creative and performance advertising solutions. Salcedo originally joined Inskin Media, which […]

“The Fantasy Lab” New Nova Football Podcast
  • Media

“The Fantasy Lab” New Nova Football Podcast

Champions are made not born. That’s why NOVA Entertainment has joined forces with two of the biggest fantasy football fanatics, to bring you the latest Nova original podcast “The Fantasy Lab” launching on Tuesday 21 February. Hosted by former NRL star Tim Moltzen and Fantasy guru Josh Halling, “The Fantasy Lab” is your bible for […]

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments

In this op-ed, Imran Masood (pictured), DoubleVerify’s ANZ country manager explains that while Connected TV (CTV) presents an exciting opportunity for advertisers, it isn’t without problems. CTV combines the audience targeting capabilities of digital with the large screen viewing experience of linear TV. According to Magnite research, 83 per cent of all Australian OTT users […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine