Social Soup Announces Major Partnerships Hire & Promotion

Social Soup has promoted Cara Norris to head of growth and partnerships and recruitment of Carolyne Gowen as client partnerships director.

Lead image: left to right, Carolyne Gowan and Cara Norris

Cara joined Social Soup from Pacific Magazines in 2018 as Victorian sales director and has spent the past six years growing the business out of Melbourne as well as building valuable strategic solutions for clients with Social Soup’s suite of services.

In her new role, working nationally out of Melbourne, Cara will be responsible for driving business growth strategies and working to build strong client partnerships.

“I am thrilled to be heading up growth in this new leadership role, educating the market on what we do and how we can help clients achieve their goals. Over the past six years in the business, I have seen how much our client offering has evolved. We have become much more sophisticated in influencer marketing and I think that’s what makes us stand out,” said Cara.

Carolyne joined Social Soup from WOM Network, where she was partnerships manager for almost three years. She also founded and led the mindful leadership company Still Your Mind part-time. In her new role at Social Soup, Carolyne will be responsible for identifying and building partnerships nationally as the business continues to expand.

“Social Soup is at the forefront of influencer marketing and I’m excited to be working with them to really drive growth. It’s an exciting time for the business and what we can offer clients. I look forward to making sure the market really knows how smart our capabilities are,” said Carolyne.

“Cara has been a key member of our team for several years now and I’m delighted she is taking on this new national role. As the head of growth and partnerships, Cara will be leading the team to better service client needs and will build out our strategic approach to growth with commercial and marketing responsibility,” said Sharyn Smith, Social Soup founder and chief executive officer.

“And a big welcome to Carolyne, who is already proving herself as an incredibly valuable team member. We look forward to having her alongside us in this new stage of innovation and growth,” she said.