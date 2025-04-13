“Social, Shareable & Culturally Relevant”: How Gather Round Is Redefining The Sporting Experience & Engaging 2.3 Million Non-AFL Fans Along The Way

Over the weekend, South Australia once again proved it knows how to throw a party—and this time, it was just about footy. The third annual AFL Gather Round wrapped up in and around Adelaide, and while the games delivered on-field action, it’s what happened off the field that is really turning heads, with data from MKTG Sports + Entertainment Australia’s Decoding360 platform revealing that more than 2.3 million Australians who don’t usually follow AFL were interested in watching or attending Gather Round.

That’s not just a bump in viewership—it’s a seismic shift in what a sports audience looks like in 2025.

Chatting with B&T, general manager of marketing solutions at MKTG Jarrad Provis said that “Gather Round is more than just a sporting event; it’s a cultural experience”.

“What drives this unexpected engagement is the festival atmosphere created through activities like the Macca’s Footy Festival, player appearances, and immersive fan zones. These elements appeal to a broader audience by offering something for everyone—whether you’re a die-hard fan or someone looking for a fun day out with family or friends. The timing during school holidays also plays a key role in attracting families and younger audiences”.

Held across multiple venues—Adelaide Oval, Norwood Oval, and for the first time, Barossa Park—the event transformed the AFL from a series of matches into a multi-day tourism and entertainment juggernaut. Think footy meets food and wine, sport meets school holidays, and brands meet fresh audiences at scale.

“There’s a growing appetite for experiences that blend sport with culture, community and entertainment – and Gather Round is exactly that,” said Provis.

The Festival Effect

Gather Round’s ability to draw non-traditional fans lies in its design. This isn’t a regular home-and-away round—it’s a state-wide celebration of all things AFL and everything around it. Events like the Macca’s Footy Festival at Elder Park and the Norwood Food & Wine Festival offered free entertainment, local food and wine, live music, and appearances from AFL stars.

“Casual fans are particularly drawn to the off-field experiences… which offer free entertainment, player appearances, and family-friendly activities,” said Provis. “These moments provide an entry point for people who may not be avid followers of AFL but want to be part of a vibrant community event.”

Add in the school holiday timing and the picturesque regional venues, and suddenly, you’ve got something that appeals just as much to a family of tourists as it does to a club member.

“Adding to that, the location of the ovals – situated close to shops, restaurants, and bars in Adelaide – make the experience even more convenient and enjoyable. These precincts were designed with this accessibility in mind, encouraging families to make a day or weekend out of it. With regional venues like the Barossa, one of Australia’s premier wine regions, Gather Round taps into tourism as well, giving fans the chance to explore and enjoy world-class food, wine, and scenery alongside footy”.

Gen Z and the Rise of ‘Shareable Sport’

But it’s not just families being lured in. MKTG’s research also shows that Gen Z (aged 18–28) is particularly responsive to events like Gather Round. Why? Because the event doesn’t just give them something to watch—it gives them something to share.

“Gen Z values experiences that are social, shareable, and culturally relevant—Gather Round delivers on all three fronts,” said Provis. “The festival atmosphere, combined with opportunities for social interaction and unique venues like Barossa Park, creates an event that feels fresh and exciting”.

Provis also pointed to data showing social status is a key motivator for Gen Z’s sports attendance—events like Gather Round offer the perfect backdrop for content creation and social clout.

“These opportunities allow Gen Z to showcase their involvement in the event, highlighting their status and enhancing their identity,” he said. “Gen Z also appreciates inclusivity and diversity, which are core themes of Gather Round’s programming.”

“This data shows that when events are designed with inclusivity and cultural relevance in mind, they can attract new audiences who may not have previously engaged with the sport”.

Big Wins for Adelaide—and Brands

Beyond the AFL, the big winner this weekend was Adelaide. The 2024 event brought in $91.6 million to the South Australian economy, with over 190,000 visitor nights recorded. Interstate travellers stayed an average of 4.5 nights, and more than 52,000 visitor nights were logged in regional destinations like the Adelaide Hills and Barossa Valley.

“Gather Round has been transformative for Adelaide’s reputation as a premier sports and entertainment destination,” said Provis. “These elements not only attract sports fans but also position Adelaide as a vibrant destination for tourism and lifestyle events”.

That’s music to the ears of destination marketers and state tourism bodies. With other major events like LIV Golf and the Supercars Grand Final also on the calendar, South Australia is making a strong case as a national major events powerhouse.

“Gather Round strengthens Adelaide’s position as a serious player in the national major events space. These events not only attract sports fans but elevate South Australia’s image as a dynamic destination capable of delivering immersive, unforgettable experiences,” Provis said.

For brands, Gather Round has emerged as one of the most valuable live platforms in the country—especially for those trying to reach new audiences. Rather than just buying ad spots, sponsors were integrated into the festival experience, from hands-on activations to branded zones and digital storytelling.

Provis says this evolution mirrors global trends. We’re seeing similar playbooks across other major events like the Australian Open and Grand Prix, where fashion, music, food, and fan zones are just as important as what’s happening on the field or track.

“We are seeing this strategy across the board… Gather Round is the AFL’s version of this, turning a traditional round into a mega event,” he said. “It’s a clear signal that to grow, the game [and brands] needs to offer experiences that resonate both on and off the field.”

Keeping the Momentum Going

But the challenge now is sustainability. How does the AFL—and the brands riding this wave—keep these new fans engaged when the festival ends?

“The AFL can build on this momentum by maintaining year-round engagement through digital content, regional activations, and partnerships with local communities,” Provis advised. “Expanding on fan zones and creating more opportunities for casual fans to interact with players and teams outside of game days will help sustain interest.”

If sporting codes and brands are to thrive in an age of distraction and endless choice, Gather Round might be the model: experiential, inclusive, multi-sensory, and culturally tuned-in. It’s no longer just about loyalty—it’s about lifestyle.

“By positioning events as cultural moments… they become more than just games; they become experiences people want to be part of,” Provis said.

And this weekend, that’s exactly what happened. Gather Round didn’t just pack stadiums—it grew the game, redefined the fan, and gave brands a front-row seat to the future of sport.