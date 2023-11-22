Social Media Manager Tops List Of “Lazy Girl Jobs”, As Media Roles Dominate Top 10
If COVID gave us anything (conspiracy theories aside), it put renewed focused on our working lives, delivering new terms to the lexicon such as WFH, the great resignation, quiet quitting and lazy girl jobs.
The later (also known as ‘snail girl’) was coined by American social media commentator Gabrielle Judge who claimed it wasn’t to promote laziness in the workplace, rather to raise awareness about “toxic workplace expectations”.
The viral hashtag, #LazyGirlJob, has accumulated over 36.8 million views on TikTok, with people desiring a more laid-back career field that includes flexibility and work-life balance.
Lazy girl jobs has since become synonymous with the idea of getting paid a lot to do very little. And, for the record, men can do lazy girl jobs, too.
Now British social media content site SYSTEM has unveiled its list of the top 10 lazy girl roles based on 40 million TikTok searches.
And it was good news for people working in the social media space, with community manager, social media manager and virtual assistant topping the list of jobs that were deemed to require the least amount of effort.
Commenting on the results, SYSTEM’s founder Keith Foggan, said: “Social media roles can be a great fit for people who enjoy a dynamic and varied work environment – the roles also lend themselves to hybrid or remote working models which offer an ideal work-life balance. However, to succeed in this competitive industry, hard work is essential,” he said.
Foggan added that any skilled social media professional “knows the importance of creating engaging content that resonates with a specific audience” and “his isn’t an indicator of laziness, but a sign of efficiency and initiative.”
t
Please login with linkedin to commentlazy girl jobs SYSTEM
Latest News
Why Closing The Sustainability Skills Gap Matters
In this guest post, Stu Wragg (lead image), managing director at sustainability consultancy Salterbaxter Australia, says Australia’s push for sustainability is being held back by a gnawing skills problem… What did you think about Apple’s recent video starting Octavia Spencer as Mother Nature? Brave and creative piece of content that demonstrates sustainability actions, exec accountability […]
CRA CEO Ford Ennals: Radio M&A Activity Will Be A “Net Positive” For The Industry
Today marks 100 years of radio in Australia. To celebrate, B&T sat down with CRA CEO Ford Ennals. One of the biggest trends in radio right now is the amount of deals and takeover bids happening. Last week Seven West Media announced it bought a 20 per cent stake in ARN, and back in October, […]
Amazon Australia ‘Tanya From Accounts’ To Promote Black Friday
Amazon Australia is teaming up with much-loved Australian comedian and presenter, Tanya Hennessy, who has taken up a new role in service of time poor Aussie shoppers as ‘Tanya from Accounts’. Hennessy has ditched her day job and donned her finest business attire, and in the guise of ‘Tanya from Accounts’, will be on hand […]
Saatchi & Saatchi Delivers #FindGary Campaign For Vodafone
Vodafone has unveiled a new brand campaign via Saatchi & Saatchi that celebrates the notion that when you need to move fast, do it with Vodafone. Over the last three years Vodafone has revolutionised its mobile network, more than tripling its 5G coverage – which means customers enjoy a faster, bigger and more reliable network […]
Former OMD Chief People Officer Martin Cowie Sets Out On His Own With New Coaching Business
Martin Cowie, OMD’s former chief people officer for more than a decade, has departed the Omnicom agency to set out on his own with consultancy Cowie Coaching. Cowie Coaching will offer clients a slice of Cowie’s significant experience, training them to become better leaders, managers and, ultimately, people. With more than 30 years of experience […]
Special Unveils Giant-Sized Activation For Coopers
Coopers is ushering in a celebration of ‘locality’, with the launch of a new multi-touchpoint campaign from Special Australia. Coopers, the last locally owned and operated big-beer brand in the country, announced the findings to celebrate ‘Local, Everywhere’, a campaign set to mark the brand’s place as the local beer of Australia. Because although Coopers […]
Boomtown’s Brian Gallagher On Advertising To Regional Australia: “Why Don’t I Deserve To Be Advertised To?”
In a world where advertising is decided by data, impressions and attention, it would make sense to start here when arguing the absurdity of our industry’s metro-centric view of advertising. Yet, whilst the numbers do indeed tell a story about just how important it is to advertise to regional Australia, it is Boomtown Chair’s Brian […]
Katherine Davison Named Editor Of WHO
Are Media has announced the appointment of Katherine Davison as editor of WHO, the country’s most trusted celebrity news and entertainment brand. Davison joins WHO on Monday 27 November from the Seven Network’s 7NEWS.com.au, where she has been Managing Editor, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Commercial Editorial since September 2021. Davison started at 7NEWS.com.au in 2019 as […]
Laura Popa Joins 72andSunny As Head Of Brand
Laura Popa (lead image) has joined the 72andSunny team as head of brand, working alongside the leadership team to grow and lead the agency and run the account service and project management teams. Ross Berthinussen, president, 72andSunny ANZ, said: “As a people first business, Laura’s philosophy around galvanising teams, building culture and partnering with clients […]
From Barbie To Taylor Swift: These Were The Top 6 Cultural Moments That Shaped 2023
2023 has been a massive year with huge shifts in the cultural landscape that have had a flow-on effect on the advertising and media landscape. Warning: this article discusses rape, sexual assault, domestic violence and murder. The Me Too movement. Elon Musk buying Twitter. The Death of Princess Diana. September 11th 2001. These massive cultural […]
Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award
Claxon has won the 2023 QLD State Championship award and achieved the number 28 on the overall prestigious Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Awards last week. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program recognises, profiles and celebrates Australia’s fastest-growing tech companies. Now in its 23rd year, it ranks the nation’s top 50 public and private tech companies based […]
News.com.au Named No.1 Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running
News.com.au has been named Australia’s number one digital news brand for the 10th consecutive month, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for October 2023. With the largest audience in the News category in Australia, news.com.au delivered an audience of 12.706 million, up 7.6 per cent month-on-month. With a margin of 896,000 ahead of the […]
Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global
Gravity Media and SX Global have confirmed a broadcast and technology partnership to deliver coverage of the upcoming Australian round of the FIM World Supercross Championship across multiple international territories. Gravity Media Australia will provide sixteen camera coverage, including speciality cameras, in a broadcast and technical collaboration to deliver the all-screen production of the World […]
ARN Launches Blakcast, Showcasing & Supporting First Nations Creators
B&T goes behind the scenes on ARN's BlakCast launch in Sydney to get the lowdown on the important initiative.
B&T TV – Chris Freel & Gai Le Roy Share All On Industry Panto
Want to know everything about the upcoming industry pantomime? Oh yes you do!
10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.
WiredCo. and Pizza Hut have announced the winner of a nationwide search to find an artist to create the official artwork on Pizza Hut Racing’s Camaro Supercar. Grace Lewis, a 10-year-old primary school student, won the prize and will see her artwork adorn the Camaro at debut in the final round of the 2024 Supercars Championship on […]
Tuesday TV Ratings: Travel Guide Returns For South African Safari
Travel Guides stopped to look at Rhinos and Victoria Falls, ignored the crushing poverty.
Bruce Lehrmann Settles With ABC, Presses On With Ten & Wilkinson Suits
Lehrmann rears his head again in this latest instalment of the story that just won't die.
M&C Saatchi Unveils ‘Rescuoodle’ Campaign For RSPCA NSW
Stick a cute dog in an ad and you're on a winner. Same could be said for one of the Matildas or the Honey Badger.
B&T’s A-Z Of Advertising’s 2023 Part 1: A-K
Here's part 1 of everything that has happened this year, save for the things yet to happen in December.
Ryan Reynolds & Amy Smart Reprise Romcom Roles For Aviation Gin Holiday Spot
We simply can't get enough of Reynolds here at B&T and, judging by our Google Analytics, neither can you!
Gage Roads Pokes Fun At Mainstream Beers In New “Beige Or Gage” Campaign, Via Hypnosis
Latest beer ad again avoiding the painful truth with no one climbing out of a stranger's bedroom window at 4am.
Audience Group Snaps Up UM’s Simon Watson For Account Director Role
UM's Simon Watson shifts to rival Audience Group with leaving bash reportedly marred by painful limbo incident.
M&C Saatchi Full Of Beans As It Picks Up Dare Iced Coffee Creative Account
M&C Saatchi creatives closely examining the peculiarities of tradies in 7-Eleven after winning the Dare business.
Apple Drops Epic Stop Motion Christmas Ad & It’s An Absolute Tear-Jerker!
You'll laugh, you'll cry & laugh again at this Apple ad and, hopefully, spring four grand for one of its laptops.
SCA Nabs Acast’s Bryce Crosswell For Melbourne Head Of Digital Sales Role
Acast's Bryce Crosswell jumps radio side. Immediately adopts typical radio nickname of 'Crossy'.
The Voice, Housing & Hamas Dominated Aussie Online News In October
Despite his varied and desperate attempts, Christian Wilkins not featuring in October's new cycle whatsoever.
marie claire Unveils Its Women Of The Year Awards
marie claire unveils its women of the year and, predictably so, a certain sports team has caught the eye of judges.
Study: Aussie Women Turning Off Traditional News For Social Media
Study finds women turning off traditional media. One need only look at the horror stories on the front page to know why.
LYNX Africa Celebrates G.O.A.T. Status With An Unmissable Billboard Campaign From oOh!’s POLY
You can almost smell the putrid stench of a 1000 teenage boys in this ginormous LYNX Africa activation.
Meals On Wheels & Common Ventures Create ‘Unforgettable Cake’ – A Birthday Cake That’s Good For The Brain
A cake that's actually good for the brain! Here's hoping the beer companies are taking notes.
Atomic 212°’s Claire Fenner: Great Marketing Teams Are More Important Than Ever
Atomic 212°’s Claire Fenner goes in to bat for great marketing teams while also offering top tips for bog average ones.
101 Lives Lost: The Advertiser Launches Poignant Pitch To Fight Road Toll Scourge
Do you have a spring in your step & a song in your heart today? Feel immediately more shit with this important campaign.
Kyle & Jackie O Re-Sign $200M ARN Deal Until 2034 & Launch Into Melbourne
It's ABBA's "Money, Money, Money" on repeat at KIIS today as hosts head directly to nearby Bentley dealership.
Hard-Hitting Campaigns Can Help Prevent Drinking During Pregnancy According To New Research
It may have been the cause of the pregnancy in the first place, but booze a definite no-go during the gestation period.
“Climate Change Is Changing Childhoods” Says UNICEF In Latest Campaign Via Howatson+Company
New campaign says climate change is changing childhoods. Apparently the polar bears are none too happy either.