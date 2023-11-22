Social Media Manager Tops List Of “Lazy Girl Jobs”, As Media Roles Dominate Top 10

If COVID gave us anything (conspiracy theories aside), it put renewed focused on our working lives, delivering new terms to the lexicon such as WFH, the great resignation, quiet quitting and lazy girl jobs.

The later (also known as ‘snail girl’) was coined by American social media commentator Gabrielle Judge who claimed it wasn’t to promote laziness in the workplace, rather to raise awareness about “toxic workplace expectations”.

The viral hashtag, #LazyGirlJob, has accumulated over 36.8 million views on TikTok, with people desiring a more laid-back career field that includes flexibility and work-life balance.

Lazy girl jobs has since become synonymous with the idea of getting paid a lot to do very little. And, for the record, men can do lazy girl jobs, too.

Now British social media content site SYSTEM has unveiled its list of the top 10 lazy girl roles based on 40 million TikTok searches.

And it was good news for people working in the social media space, with community manager, social media manager and virtual assistant topping the list of jobs that were deemed to require the least amount of effort.

Commenting on the results, SYSTEM’s founder Keith Foggan, said: “Social media roles can be a great fit for people who enjoy a dynamic and varied work environment – the roles also lend themselves to hybrid or remote working models which offer an ideal work-life balance. However, to succeed in this competitive industry, hard work is essential,” he said.

Foggan added that any skilled social media professional “knows the importance of creating engaging content that resonates with a specific audience” and “his isn’t an indicator of laziness, but a sign of efficiency and initiative.”

t