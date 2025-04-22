Social Media Hooked A Generation, Can It Help Heal Them Too?

Australia’s ban on social media for under-16s reflects growing anxiety around the mental health crisis. But behind the policy debate lies a bigger question: what makes these platforms so compelling to young people? In the op-ed, Whitney Meldrum-Hanna, creative strategist at Matterworks, suggests that the answer lies in the techniques that make content so engaging — its ability to grab attention and influence behaviour.

These same tools could be repurposed to address one of the nation’s most pressing challenges: youth mental health. And schools, as trusted environments, are uniquely positioned to lead this shift.

Mental health education is in the Australian curriculum, but the challenge lies in making it truly resonate with students. A recent ReachOut study found that 73% of young Australians turn to social media for mental health advice. TikTok tutorials, Instagram infographics, and YouTube creators outrank traditional experts. This gap between how young people consume information and how mental health education is delivered highlights a critical shortfall in support.

The numbers underline the urgency. Every year, one in seven Australian children faces a mental health condition. Half of all mental health conditions arise before the age of 14, yet half of these young people never access services. Billions in funding and decades of refinement haven’t fixed the barriers of stigma, accessibility, and outdated delivery. Prevention and early education must play a larger role — helping young people recognise when they need help and showing them where to find it.

Some educators and mental health professionals are exploring a different approach: taking the elements that make social media effective (without endorsing the platforms themselves) and applying them to mental health education. Developed by Matterworks and the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Decode is a curriculum-aligned program using peer voices, relatable storytelling, and concise, engaging content that shows real promise.

Early results are promising. Decode has reduced mental health stigma among students by 20%, removing one of the biggest barriers to seeking help. These results represent thousands of young Australians better equipped to understand and manage their mental health.

This reflects a broader cultural shift. Previous generations trusted institutions for information. Today, young people build knowledge and assign authority through likes, shares and comments, with algorithms driving the momentum. This shift has consequences. Trust doesn’t always follow expertise; it follows content that captures their attention first. For health education to succeed, it must combine scientific rigour with delivery methods that mirror these patterns of engagement.

For business leaders and investors, Decode is more than a feel-good initiative — it’s a blueprint for value creation in the rapidly expanding digital health education market. Beyond schools, this

approach could benefit companies grappling with employee mental health costs, insurers investing in preventive care, and healthcare providers reimagining patient education. Even brands and sports organisations are beginning to see the value of community-focused wellbeing programs. With the global digital health education market projected to reach $94.28 billion by 2030, the demand for scalable, evidence-based solutions is clear.

The implications for Australia’s healthcare system are profound. As demand for mental health services rises and workforce shortages persist, programs like Decode demonstrate how digital delivery can extend access to preventive care without sacrificing quality. By focusing on early intervention, these programs can reduce demand on acute services, lower absenteeism, and improve educational outcomes — yielding substantial cost savings across sectors.

The timing is critical. As Australia imposes new restrictions on social media, we have a unique opportunity to reimagine its role. Not as a public health threat, but as a model for engagement that can improve mental health outcomes. Policies that incentivise evidence-based digital health tools or scale successful initiatives through public-private partnerships could redefine how we address youth mental health at a systemic level.

While we debate, innovate, and regulate, young people continue to struggle. Decode and the MCRI research behind it represent more than a proof of concept — they offer a roadmap for change. By aligning purpose-driven innovation with public good, the same techniques once criticised for exacerbating mental health challenges can be harnessed to create lasting solutions.

Rather than framing social media solely as a challenge to be mitigated, we should see it as a blueprint for engagement. By studying what makes these platforms resonate so deeply with young audiences, we can transform those insights into tools for positive change. Decode offers a way forward — backed by data, grounded in science, and designed to work in trusted environments like schools.

Now, we need policymakers, educators, and investors to step up. Because in the race to tackle the youth mental health crisis, innovation isn’t just an opportunity — it’s a necessity.