Snoop Dogg Does His Darndest At Playing An Actual Dog In Dogawful Pet Food Ad

Do you often think that rapper, actor and blunt aficionado Snoop Dogg seems to appear in more ads than even Ryan Reynolds?

Following on from last week’s news on B&T that Mr Dogg is now the face of fast food chain Jack In The Box, complete with his very own signature meal box, comes today’s news that the 51-year-old is now flogging dog food for US chain, Petco.

In the TVC below – via esteemed creative agency Droga5 – Snoop gives the audience his best canine impersonation without so much looking like the doberman he’s apparently impersonating.

“Man, I feel good,” he said. “Could be the food I’m eating. No artificials. Or these toys that get my mind right. Or maybe it’s Petco, keeping me healthy for less money. Wait, what’s money?”

Watch the Dogg-do-dog action unfold below:

Commenting on his doggie debut, the man himself said: “My pets gotta look good, feel good, smell good. But it’s hard to know how to keep our pets healthy and happy when they can’t tell us what they need. When I shop at Petco, it’s all there.”