Snap Snaps Up Google’s Ryan Ferguson For Head Of Sales Role

Snap has appointed Ryan Ferguson as its new head of sales in Australia.

The company said that Ferguson’s hiring underscores its commitment to building on its influence and assembling exceptional talent to lead and developing the local team and unlocking more opportunities for advertisers to engage with the platform’s eight million strong local audience.

Reporting to Snap’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Tony Keusgen, Ferguson brings over 25 years of digital media sales experience. Prior to this role, Ryan spent over 16 years at Google where he held a range of senior roles in the APAC region including ANZ director, google customer solutions, APAC head of travel and head of adtech platforms in ANZ and Singapore.

“We are excited to welcome Ryan Ferguson to Snap Inc.,” said Keusgen.

“Ryan’s experience and strategic vision make him a talented Sales leader. With his impressive background in digital media and sales and a breadth of experience – from leading expansions and innovation initiatives, through to the nuts and bolts of AdTech – Ryan brings a wealth of knowledge to our team. His expertise and deep understanding of the digital landscape will pay dividends for our partners, as Ryan puts a laser focus on driving business growth and delivering outstanding results for advertisers of all sizes.”

“I am thrilled to join Snap Inc., as head of sales, and step into this incredible opportunity to lead a country sales team at one of the most exciting tech platforms in the game,” Ferguson added.

“My goal is to harness Snap’s track record in developing innovative, industry-leading products, and effective media fundamentals across brand and direct response, to unlock new growth opportunities for partners who want to connect with the 8 million Aussies who use Snapchat every month. I plan to elevate our sales operations, further build out the team and forge impactful relationships with our partners that exceed expectations. I look forward to contributing to Snap Inc.’s continued success and pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve in the Australian market.”