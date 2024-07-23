Snack Drawer Nabs New Senior Social, Editorial And Account Talent To Power Up For Ongoing Growth

Snack Drawer has hired a trio of creative experts across social, editorial, and account services with Beaurey Chan, Zoe Anastasiou, and Sarah Rogan joining the rapidly growing team.

Chan joins as social and content lead for Snack Drawer’s Netflix client. With a strong background at Think HQ, where she led numerous successful social media and content strategies for the Department of Social Services, Respect Victoria, and BreastScreen Victoria. In her new role at Snack Drawer, she will oversee the development and execution of innovative social content that aligns with clients’ brand objectives.

“I feel that I’ve joined Snack Drawer at the perfect time, the agency is thriving and it’s exciting to be part of that growth. I’m looking forward to working closely with the team to craft dynamic, creative content that truly resonates with our audiences,” said Chan.

Anastasiou steps in as editorial strategist, bringing expertise from a journalistic career which includes roles as acting fashion and beauty editor at Refinery29 Australia and fashion editor at Marie Claire UK. At Snack Drawer Anastasiou will drive the editorial strategy on social for Netflix ANZ, ensuring it is engaging and resonates with target audiences.

“I’m excited to continue Snack Drawer’s dedication to creativity and cultural relevance and I look forward to ensuring our content not only stands out but also supports our clients,” said Anastasiou.

Rogan takes on the role of senior communications account manager for Snack Drawer, bringing her experience of handling communications brand side for The Body Shop and L’Oreal. In her new role, she will head up communications for Snack Drawer’s clients including Instagram, as well as developing and implementing Snack Drawer’s communication strategies to drive brand awareness and engagement.

“Snack Drawer has been on my radar for a while now, and I’m thrilled to join the team at such an exciting time. It’s such a fun & creative environment to be welcomed into and I look forward to contributing to the vibrant culture and great work,” said Rogan.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Beaurey, Zoe, and Sarah to the team, each of them is highly regarded and incredibly talented in their field. The fact we’re able to attract talent of their calibre is a testament to the great work done by the existing team which has created incredible momentum, helping us grow our revenue by over 30 per cent in the last 12 months. We’re committed to continuing to push creative boundaries and deliver ‘Good Attention’ for our clients, through our unique ‘Good Sugars’ model,” said Jamie Searle, CEO and co-founder of Snack Drawer.