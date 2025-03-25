Smith Madden Acquires Timothy Birch Studio

Smith Madden, a premium full-service brand and marketing studio, has acquired Timothy Birch Studio. Tim Birch joins Smith Madden in a dual role as creative director and head of production, ushering in a bold new chapter for the agency’s creative leadership.

A multidisciplinary, creative, and respected storyteller, Birch brings over a decade of experience spanning graphic design, photography, videography, and public art. With a background rooted in agency life and a career marked by collaborations with top-tier brands and cultural institutions, Birch has consistently pushed boundaries in content creation and narrative design.

The appointment marks a strategic move by Smith Madden entering their fourth year in business, to further elevate its creative capabilities, content production, and storytelling expertise to their global clients.

“Tim’s creative energy, visionary thinking, and client-focused approach are a natural fit with the values we uphold at Smith Madden,” says Lauren Molloy, founder and managing director of Smith Madden. “Our studio has always stood for excellence and innovation, and with Tim leading our creative direction and production, we’re stepping into a new era of strategic storytelling and immersive brand experiences”.

“I’ve always been drawn to meaningful work that combines purpose with creativity,” said Tim Birch. “Joining Smith Madden allows me to contribute on a larger scale, pairing deep creative exploration with strategy-driven campaigns. We’re creating space for brands to connect with relevant and emotionally intelligent content”.

The acquisition signifies a further evolution of Smith Madden’s experienced team, continuing to deliver exceptional in-house services from their Queensland HQ to global markets.

With a growing portfolio of premium clients and a commitment to trust-based partnerships, the addition of Timothy Birch Studio positions Smith Madden to lead at the intersection of creativity, production, and strategy.

This new chapter also ushers in the next stage for Smith Madden as they prepare to launch their online publication ‘paper mâché’ – focused on dynamic storytelling across curated brands that represent culture, design, food & beverage, wellness, fashion and experiences. The two entities will maintain distinct identities, united by a shared team and a foundation built on excellence, strategic insight, and bold creative vision.