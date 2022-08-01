SMI Data: Aussie Ad Spends Hit Record $8.8 Billion In 21/22 Financial Year

Ractliffe also said the SMI data proved the Australian and NZ markets were also more resilient in June than their global counterparts, with NZ also reporting a small increase in June ad spend (+0.2 per cent) while in contrast SMI’s US data has just revealed the first decline in that market in 22 months (-3 per cent YOY); while in Canada the market fell four per cent in June and in the UK the decline was 13 per cent.

“Clearly advertisers in our region are more confident in the future than those in the northern hemisphere as they are continuing to invest strongly in their media investment,’’ she said.

In Australia, the key product category trend this year has clearly been the phenomenal growth in government ad spend, with the total growing $200 million from the previous FY to more than $550 million, overtaking the automotive brand category as our market’s second largest.

Another key trend has been the return of travel category ad spend, with the total growing by 31 per cent this financial year and continuing to lift its ranking each period such that by the month of June travel emerged as the market’s fourth largest, up 36.6 per cent year-on-year.

Among the major media, standalone digital media is reporting the strongest gains in both June and across the financial year (+10.9 per cent and +25 per cent) with video media growing 7.7 per cent over the financial year, audio ad spend lifting 11.2 per cent, news media ad spend lifting 3.3 per cent; magazine revenues have grown 5.7 per cent and cinema ad spend has more than doubled this financial year to $59.3 million.

“But while all the traditional media are continuing to grow their digital-related ad spend, it’s clear the biggest change of the COVID pandemic has been the further growth of the standalone Digital media with total ad spend moving to standalone digital since the FY 2019/20 period now just above $900 million,’’ Ractliffe said.