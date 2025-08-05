SMI: Ad Spend Up 2.4% In FY25 But TV Back 7.6%

Guideline SMI has released its ad spending data for the financial year just passed. In the main, it’s good reading with ad bookings surpassing $9 billion for the first time.

However, the love is not spread equally. TV advertising declined 7.6 per cent year-on-year while at the same time, digital video increased 20.8 per cent. Video advertising in total dropped 4.6 per cent.

Digital audio continued its recent surge, climbing 22.1 per cent year-on-year. Radio was flat at 0.3 per cent. Audio as a whole climbed 3.1 per cent.

The numbers for newspapers and digital publishing made tough reading. The former dropped 3.4 per cent year-on-year while digital publishing dropped 17.8 per cent.

Magazines, on the other hand, climbed 2.2 per cent with digital mags climbing 37.7 per cent. Cinema climbed 11.6 per cent.

SMI also reported there was record ad spending over the first half of this calendar year. That figure, it said, stands even without the addition of the extra Government and Political Party category ad spend, with underlying ad demand (excluding those categories) still up 1.6 per cent.

Guideline SMI APAC Managing Director Jane Ractliffe said the results were also significant given the media agency market has now surpassed $9 billion for the time in any financial year, having grown total investment by $212 million from FY2023/24.

“Media agencies clearly continue to deliver valuable media advice and services to their brand clients as evidenced by the 31.4 per cent increase in the value of the advertising campaigns booked by agencies over the past ten years, representing an extra $2.15 billion in media investment,” she said.

“But we’ve also arguably seen the biggest change in media habits over that time, with agencies literally doubling their investment in both the Digital and Outdoor media over those ten years. However, the number of individual media on which they bought campaigns reduced from 7,400 in FY2014/15 to 6,000 in 2024/25.”

However, in June the market reported a post-election slump with total bookings so far back 7.1 per cent year-on-year despite strong growth from Cinema (+12.6 per cent) and Outdoor (+5.4 per cent). Among key media sectors, Video/Streaming sites continued to grow in June (+12.3 per cent) while bookings to Newspaper Magazines jumped 23 per cent for the month, mirroring a trend also seen in the New Zealand market.

The largest drivers of the lower demand were the 34 per cent fall in Government category ad spend in June and a 21 per cent decline in Food/Produce/Dairy ad spend.

On the positive side, Retail ad spend was back in growth, up 10.4 per cent in June, and Insurance continued to gain ground (+11.4 per cent). But Automotive Brand slipped to third place in June, back 8.7 per cent, despite renewed investment from the SUV subcategory.