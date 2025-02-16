SMH & The Age Launch New Student Subscription

Nine’s The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age will be made available to university students and campus staff in a new premium subscription licensing deal announced by Nine today.

Campus Access gives universities access to the Herald and The Age, and is the first time Nine Publishing has developed a direct to student/faculty licence that allows complete access to a premium digital subscription.

With plans to make the licensing deal available to universities around Australia, the first institution to enter into an arrangement is the University of Sydney, which will launch during Welcome Fest this week from Wednesday, 19 February.

The Campus Access partnership will allow students and staff to access a complimentary subscription to the Herald via the university’s portal. With personalised subscription access, students and staff can download the Good Food and news apps, enjoy puzzles, browse Today’s Paper and stay informed with independent coverage of news, politics, business, world, food, travel and culture.

Supported with a marketing campaign and an on-the-ground presence during Welcome Fest, including an activation featuring Herald journalists, photographers, free merchandise and prizes, the initiative is the latest strategic move to engage audiences with quality, objective journalism.

Bevan Shields, editor of the Herald, said: “The arrangement between The Sydney Morning Herald and the University of Sydney will make our award-winning journalism more available to an audience which may otherwise struggle to access it. In the process, we hope to help tackle one of the biggest challenges facing all publishers around the globe: how to encourage more young readers to engage with our content.”

Ashleigh Thomas, director of commercial growth for Nine Publishing, said: “We are excited to introduce Campus Access, a new institutional licence that provides university students and staff with seamless access to the trusted journalism found in our Publishing portfolio. Never before have we been able to offer this type of licence at scale and this marks a significant step in making quality journalism more accessible to the next generation.”

University of Sydney Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Mark Scott, said: “We’re delighted to give our students and staff access to the Herald’s independent news coverage and their apps. We hope our community makes the most of this opportunity to access accurate and timely news and analysis, whatever their many and varied interests.”

University of Sydney vice-president external engagement, Kirsten Andrews, said: “It is more important than ever our community has access to the media to keep informed about important issues and stay across diverse voices and opinions. We encourage students to come to the SMH stall at Welcome Fest where they can meet senior Herald reporters, have a free professional headshot taken by a newsroom photographer and gain insights into journalism and the media industry.”

James McCluskie, Nine’s client director of education, workplace, finance and technology, said: “We look forward to sharing the benefits of Campus Access with other universities across both NSW and Victoria with a long term view to grow the number of partner institutions.”