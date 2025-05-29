“Smells Like Morning Wood”: Dr Squatch Bottles Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater In Viral Soap Giveaway

In news that we hope no one actually asked for and yet, apparently, everyone wanted, men’s grooming brand Dr. Squatch has bottled up Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater and turned it into soap. Yes, actual bathwater. No, this is not satire, and yes, you may enter a giveaway to win one of 100 bars of this sacred suds – if you are so inclined.

Dubbed “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss”, the soap is the latest PR campaign from the men’s grooming brand. In a post to Instagram, the brand said: “In collaboration with Sydney Sweeney, we created a limited-edition soap infused with her ACTUAL bathwater. Why? Because y’all wouldn’t stop asking”.

But for those worrying whether this crossed a line, don’t fret. Sydney Sweeney was in on the joke from the start, reportedly responding to the idea with a simple and legendary, “Let’s do it,” giving her full blessing to one of the quirkiest collabs of the year.

The limited-edition bar is said to smell like “Morning Wood”, features medium grit (to help exfoliate those sins), and is available to win by following the brand, liking the post, and commenting something clever. Or, if you’d like to preserve a shred of dignity, you can enter via the online form.

Unsurprisingly, the internet has responded with unfiltered reverence. Comments ranged from the self-aware: “I’m ashamed of myself for being in this comment section”.

To the downright poetic, if not slightly disturbing: “I don’t want a skincare routine — I want a baptism in her bathwater. 🛁💫 Take me, lather me, let me be reborn in those sacred suds.”

Others were a little more… let’s call it blunt: “Need some Sweeney to clean my teenie weenie.”

It’s all part of Dr. Squatch’s now-trademark brand of cheeky, innuendo-laced marketing, the kind that somehow keeps one toe in absurdity while the other is soaking in mass engagement.

This stunt follows on from the brand’s already-viral October 2024 ad featuring Sweeney seductively greeting viewers with: “Hello, you dirty little boys. Are you interested in my body… wash?”

The ad, predictably, stirred up a lather of controversy, prompting at least one formal complaint to Ad Standards accusing the spot of being a sexist throwback. The panel, however, disagreed, noting Sweeney was “confident and in control” and that the ad’s sexual themes were mild and “treated with sensitivity.”

In fact, Sweeney has starred in several Squatch campaigns, each more ridiculous than the last, including “Coconut Quake”, where she turns a man’s kitchen into a tropical mess, and “Girls Love Options”, which turns a routine shower into relationship drama.

Beyond the soap and suds, Sweeney’s schedule remains packed. She’s currently filming David Michôd’s biopic about boxer Christy Martin, a project she’s also producing, alongside work on Amazon’s Eden, Apple TV’s Echo Valley and the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria.

As for the bathwater soap, it’s not for sale just yet, but Dr. Squatch hints that a “very limited” release is on the way. Judging by the comments, demand is already, quite literally, through the bubbles.