Smart Teams Vs Smart Tech: Who Really Drives Business Value?

Ahead of CONN3CT, a conference hosted by Commission Factory to be held on Wednesday, 13 August, Steph Darmanin has penned an op-ed that introduces some of the topics that will be touched on at the event. Namely, how human connection and communication, data tools and innovations, and partnerships are redefining performance and growth in marketing.

In a world where speed and scale define success, it’s easy to assume that smart technology is the undisputed champ. From AI-powered platforms that personalise user journeys in milliseconds to data systems that learn, adapt, and optimise in real time, smart tech has undeniably raised the performance bar. It’s consistent, fast, and doesn’t sleep or forget. In industries where microseconds count – such as logistics, finance, healthcare, and diagnostics – smart tech is not just an asset: it’s the advantage.

But what happens when things go wrong? When trust needs rebuilding? When innovation requires not just pattern recognition but creative instinct? Enter: smart teams. The people behind the platforms. The ones who interpret the nuance a machine can’t read. The ones who build relationships, not just dashboards.

Yes, tech can automate responses, optimise decisions, and reduce friction, but teams bring context, intuition, and empathy. And those are the forces that turn a one-time customer into a lifelong advocate. Even the most advanced tools are only as powerful as the humans who program, monitor, and evolve them. A flawless algorithm means little if your clients feel unseen, the user experience doesn’t flow, or your strategy lacks soul.

Let’s not forget: people buy from people. Whether you’re closing a high-stakes B2B deal or navigating a sensitive customer issue, human connection often becomes the differentiator. A smart team can pivot, de-escalate, or inspire in ways technology simply can’t. Trust isn’t just built on fast answers – it’s built on feeling understood.

The tension between these two forces is the pivot on which countless meetings, memos, and budgets hinge. On one hand, smart tech delivers outcomes at a scale no human team can touch. On the other, smart teams make meaning of those outcomes, applying judgment, ethics, and creativity where machines fall short.

Perhaps it’s not about choosing one over the other, but understanding where each shines. Smart tech executes. Smart teams connect. One is the engine. The other is the driver. One optimises the journey. The other decides where to go.

As you think about the future of your business – scaling operations, driving innovation, and building trust with valuable clientele – ask yourself:

What makes the greater impact? What drives more meaningful, long-term value: smart tech that never misses a beat, or smart teams who bring the heart and imagination that tech can’t replicate (yet)?