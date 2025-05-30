CampaignsNewsletter

Smart Targets Educators & Launches The First Installment In ‘Make The Smart Switch’ Platform Via Jack Nimble

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
4 Min Read

Smart and Jack Nimble have released a new platform to promote the benefits of novated leasing, kicking off with a relatable take on the territorial world of school staffroom politics.

Daily savings. Micro hacks. Penny pinching. They all feel good but what if there was a bigger power move right in front of us, hidden in plain sight? ‘Make the Smart switch’ helps educate Aussies on making financial decisions that can make a big difference.

The first instalment targets the education sector, rolling out across social, online, OOH and creator partnerships with Nimble Creators. The campaign lets Aussie educators know that Smart’s novated leasing can help them get behind the wheel of their dream car sooner.

Created and produced by social creative agency Jack Nimble and directed by James Woods, the spot takes viewers inside a school staffroom where teachers engage in fierce one-upmanship over their money-saving hacks.

As the competition escalates, the campaign reveals a smarter alternative: Smart’s novated leasing, which offers significant tax savings, reduced running costs, and bundles all car expenses into one simple payment.

Smart’s Head of Brand, Colleen Gregory, said: “With the rising cost of living, people are going to extreme measures just to save a few bucks. While we don’t want to diminish those small hacks, we want to show there are bigger financial wins available through novated leasing.”

Divya Abe and Taylor Thornton, creative directors at Jack Nimble said, “With education in our blood, the inspiration was grounded in a scary amount of reality. Staffrooms are highly sensitive and competitive places, so we took some comedic license and took inspiration from an iconic piece of cinema…”

It’s Jack Nimble’s first campaign with Smart. The publicly-listed company chose Jack Nimble for their ability to think and create social-first.

“Social is where our market are sharing, having conversations, discovering – it makes sense for our media to focus there, and so our creative should be built from that place, too,” said Gregory.

“Jack Nimble get social channels from ideation to production.”

The next variations are set to target other industries.

Creative Agency & Production Company – Jack Nimble

  • Partner and founder – Morris Bryant
  • Executive Producer – Hayley Olsson
  • Senior Account Director – Kayne Wilkinson
  • Creative Director – Taylor Thornton
  • Associate Creative Director – Divya Abe
  • Social and Content Lead – Sarah Graham
  • Director – James Woods
  • 1st AC – Rose Newland
  • DOP – Dimitri Zaunders
  • Stylist – Jess Angel
  • Gaffer – Nicolas Nalbandian
  • Art Department – May Kiyama
  • Runner – Jessica Kanellopoulos
  • Editor -Tim Villafuerte
  • Design and Animation – Sarah Wong

Smart

  • General Manager of Marketing – Nikita Mehta
  • Head of Brand – Colleen Gregory
  • Marketing Manager – Crystal Gold
  • Content Manager – Kristen Miller

Zenith

  • Account Director – Alice Sinclair
  • Integrated Account Manager – Erin Mendygral

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

