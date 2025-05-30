Smart Targets Educators & Launches The First Installment In ‘Make The Smart Switch’ Platform Via Jack Nimble

Smart and Jack Nimble have released a new platform to promote the benefits of novated leasing, kicking off with a relatable take on the territorial world of school staffroom politics.

Daily savings. Micro hacks. Penny pinching. They all feel good but what if there was a bigger power move right in front of us, hidden in plain sight? ‘Make the Smart switch’ helps educate Aussies on making financial decisions that can make a big difference.

The first instalment targets the education sector, rolling out across social, online, OOH and creator partnerships with Nimble Creators. The campaign lets Aussie educators know that Smart’s novated leasing can help them get behind the wheel of their dream car sooner.

Created and produced by social creative agency Jack Nimble and directed by James Woods, the spot takes viewers inside a school staffroom where teachers engage in fierce one-upmanship over their money-saving hacks.

As the competition escalates, the campaign reveals a smarter alternative: Smart’s novated leasing, which offers significant tax savings, reduced running costs, and bundles all car expenses into one simple payment.

Smart’s Head of Brand, Colleen Gregory, said: “With the rising cost of living, people are going to extreme measures just to save a few bucks. While we don’t want to diminish those small hacks, we want to show there are bigger financial wins available through novated leasing.”

Divya Abe and Taylor Thornton, creative directors at Jack Nimble said, “With education in our blood, the inspiration was grounded in a scary amount of reality. Staffrooms are highly sensitive and competitive places, so we took some comedic license and took inspiration from an iconic piece of cinema…”

It’s Jack Nimble’s first campaign with Smart. The publicly-listed company chose Jack Nimble for their ability to think and create social-first.

“Social is where our market are sharing, having conversations, discovering – it makes sense for our media to focus there, and so our creative should be built from that place, too,” said Gregory.

“Jack Nimble get social channels from ideation to production.”

The next variations are set to target other industries.

Creative Agency & Production Company – Jack Nimble

Partner and founder – Morris Bryant

Executive Producer – Hayley Olsson

Senior Account Director – Kayne Wilkinson

Creative Director – Taylor Thornton

Associate Creative Director – Divya Abe

Social and Content Lead – Sarah Graham

Director – James Woods

1st AC – Rose Newland

DOP – Dimitri Zaunders

Stylist – Jess Angel

Gaffer – Nicolas Nalbandian

Art Department – May Kiyama

Runner – Jessica Kanellopoulos

Editor -Tim Villafuerte

Design and Animation – Sarah Wong

Smart

General Manager of Marketing – Nikita Mehta

Head of Brand – Colleen Gregory

Marketing Manager – Crystal Gold

Content Manager – Kristen Miller

Zenith