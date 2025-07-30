Slingshot Wins Wicked Sisters Delicious Media Account

Desert brand Wicked Sister has appointed Slingshot as its new media agency.

The appointment covers media strategy, planning and buying across all channels in Australia, with Slingshot charged with driving a step-change in growth and making Wicked Sister part of the cultural conversation. The win includes Wicked Sister’s core brand activity as well as upcoming partnership campaigns.

Wicked Sister was founded in 2009 by Paul Polly, who’s vision was to create sweet treats that would evoke childhood memories. It’s range includes rice pudding, creme caramel, panna cotta, high protein puddings, mouses and tiramisu.

Slingshot’s retained media remit includes delivering maximum impact through precision, performance, and a deep understanding of consumer behaviour.

“Wicked Sister is the kind of brand we love, category defining, hungry for growth, and ready to do things differently. It has already nailed the product. Now it’s time to inject that same level of disruption into its media. We’re thrilled to help unlock their next chapter,” said Simon Rutherford, Slingshot CEO.

“We were looking for a media partner that could match our appetite for bold thinking and smart execution, and Slingshot delivered. Their energy, strategic clarity, and FMCG experience made them the ideal fit to help scale Wicked Sister,” added Pedro Demartini, marketing director, Wicked Sister.

The first work is expected to hit the market in the coming 12 months, with a focus on building momentum behind brand led campaigns and partnerships that connect Wicked Sister’s premium products with consumers’ evolving tastes and values.