SLIK Opens In Melbourne Following New Business Growth

Independent creative agency SLIK has opened in Melbourne, expanding to meet client growth and capitalise on new business opportunities.

The Melbourne launch strengthens SLIK’s creative and production capabilities as it works with partners, including Johnson & Johnson Medical, the Federal Government and TPG Telecom.

Founded more than ten years ago, SLIK is an Indigenous-owned agency that pushes creativity by building experiences for a new digital and technological age. Its other clients include Qantas, Nine, nib, Darrell Lea, and the NSW Government.

“We’re excited to have a presence here in Naarm, and see it as the next evolution of our offering for our client partners. We’ve wanted to bring SLIK to Melbourne for a while and, with the support of clients, the time is right to bring our expertise and innovative approach to creativity,” said SLIK co-founder and head of technology, Kyle Bennett.

Michael Maait, who has worked at SLIK in Sydney for more than six years, has relocated to Melbourne and alongside Bennett, fellow co-founder, Cooper LaPlanche, managing director Sarah Wood, and the wider SLIK team, will support the business and grow the agency’s presence.

To support its Melbourne operation, SLIK has also appointed experienced motion designer Sofia Houghton and account manager Rani Sakeson.

“We’ve been blown away by the level of talent coming out of Melbourne and I want to welcome Sofia and Rani to the team. There’s so much potential and increasing demand for an agency that intersects creativity, data and technology and we look forward to introducing SLIK’s expertise here,” said LaPlanche.

SLIK rounds out 2024 after delivering groundbreaking work for a number of key clients. Earlier this year it launched a unique virtual experience for Paralympics Australia, designed to engage and educate fans through play, creating an immersive virtual stadium for fans to explore and bring them closer to the Paris Paralympics experience.