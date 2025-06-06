SLIK Joins The Fight Against MND By Partnering With FightMND To Launch Fundraising Campaign ‘Big Freeze 11’

Creative and innovation agency SLIK has partnered with FightMND to launch a new fundraising campaign for ‘Big Freeze 11’ – the Digital Beanie, a fun, shareable and customisable way to support the fight against motor neurone disease (MND).

The Digital Beanie reimagines the iconic Big Freeze blue Beanie, a symbol of hope and solidarity for those affected by MND, and brings it to life in a new digital format, making it accessible to all Australians.

Designed and created by SLIK, the new website is built around real-time personalisation, ease of use and social sharing functionality, allowing supporters to purchase a Digital Beanie, customise it with their name and a range of digital badges, and proudly share it across social media to help spread the word.

“We came to SLIK with a pretty big challenge – take a cherished woollen beanie and put it on people’s phones,” said Matt Tilley, FightMND CEO. And make it fun. And make it simple. And make sure it respects all the history of our mighty campaign. (Yep, we’re pushy that way). SLIK accepted the challenge and, more importantly, delivered on it. We love our Digital Beanie!”

“Working with FightMND on such an iconic campaign has been an honour,” said Alex Schieder, creative director and partner at SLIK. “Our goal was to extend the reach of the Big Freeze and empower supporters to express their solidarity in a way that’s as easy as it is meaningful.”

This year’s campaign also follows the recent honouring of Neale Daniher, FightMND co-founder, as Australian of the Year, a powerful reminder of the progress made and the work still to be done in the fight against MND.

The new website is the first iteration of a long-term, scalable digital donation tool that can support FightMND for years to come. All proceeds from Digital Beanie sales go directly to funding vital research and treatment initiatives.