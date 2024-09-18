Slew Of New Hires & Promotions At History Will Be Kind

Creative communications agency History Will Be Kind (HWBK) continues to build on a successful first half to 2024 with three new hires, and three internal promotions.

Helen Little, an accomplished communications professional with over 15 years of experience across corporate and consumer clients, has joined HWBK as senior account director. Her previous experience includes work across a range of global media, consumer and third-sector brands, including Guardian News & Media, UK child protection charity the NSPCC, as well as Disney and Universal Pictures. Her extensive expertise in raising the profile of organisations and managing complex media relations will be instrumental in supporting HWBK’s continued growth as well as delivering outstanding results for clients.

Rinca Capewell steps into the role of account coordinator. Prior to joining HWBK, she worked at Blackmores Group as an event and marketing coordinator, where she supported execution at major pharmacy and allied health events, along with strategy development. Working across the team’s travel and technology portfolio, including Celebrity Cruises, Webjet and Sharesies, she is a rising communications talent to watch.

Tayla Appleby, a graduate in public relations, communications and commerce, also joins HWBK as account coordinator. Appleby previously interned at Pet Circle, where she supported media relations, influencer marketing and partnership projects. With a passion for communications and creativity, Appleby’s role at HWBK will see her supporting client campaigns, managing media relations and contributing to creative strategy. She will be working across Little Moons, Etihad and Randstad.

Alongside these new hires, HWBK is excited to announce key internal promotions. Georgie Wilson has stepped into the role of senior account director. After two stellar years at the agency, Wilson will continue to head up leading brands such as Uber, Etihad, and Hnry.

Sam Hayes is now account director and will continue to cultivate her stand-out experience across Webjet, Celebrity Cruises, and Randstad.

Sophie Moudawar has been promoted to Integrated Account Executive as she continues to drive media relations across tech and lifestyle clients including Life360, Little Moons, and Uber.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Helen, Rinca, and Tayla to the HWBK team. Their collective experience, creativity, and passion for storytelling will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible for our clients,” said EJ Granleese, founder and CEO of History Will Be Kind. “As an agency committed to fostering growth and creating opportunities for talented communications professionals across sectors, we also couldn’t be prouder of Georgie, Sam, and Sophie’s achievements and career progression. We’re excited to continue making history with a stellar team”.

HWBK is proudly part of the Deepend Group, an independent, digital communications and innovation consultancy group. The portfolio includes Deepend (Digital Experience), How To Impact (Innovation), and History Will Be Kind (Communications).