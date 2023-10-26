Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom

Independent Sydney creative agency, Elevencom, has completed a significant expansion of its team following a string of new business wins this year, including Domino’s, The Cheesecake Shop, and Australian Southern Rock Lobsters.

Five recent appointments include creative director Chris Johnson, who is working with Elevencom’s creative founders, Ryan Fallowfield and Jono McCauley, to strengthen overall creative output, with a particular focus on digital and social. Johnson brings a wealth of award-winning experience from leading agencies, including TBWA, Dentsu and Havas.

Johnson is joined in Elevencom’s expanded creative department by senior art director, Amy Sibraa; designer, Kathryn Hamel; and Tim Arrowsmith, who makes a welcome return to the agency as senior writer.

The agency has also boosted its account service team with the appointment of senior account director, Feli-Villa Sanchez, who will work alongside Elevencom’s founding director of operations, John McLachlan.

McLachlan said 2023 has been a transformative year for the business, which recently extended its office space and celebrated its 15th birthday.

“In a tough market, it’s very satisfying to be bringing new business and new people into our agency. It’s also great to be welcoming back some familiar faces,” McLachlan said.

“It doesn’t seem so long ago that Ryan, Jono and I set the business up on our kitchen tables with the goal of offering all the good stuff of a big agency with none of the bad stuff”.

“And here we are, 15 years later, surrounded by fantastic people and fantastic clients, still delivering on that promise”.