Slew Of New Hires At Digital Minds

Digital Minds, a full-service digital media agency which lists Paid Performance, SEO, CRO, Social and CRM amongst its specialisations, have made a number of key appointments to their growing team.

Lead image: Left – Right – Rebecca Nelson, Ben Fielding, Lily Carr.

Ben Fielding has been appointed as SEO analyst, joining the rapidly growing SEO division at Digital Minds. Ben brings a wealth of experience in link acquisition to the SEO team and is working with a number of clients on Digital PR strategies.

Rebecca Nelson has been appointed as performance manager. Rebecca brings a strong track record in programmatic and paid digital channels to the team, with previous experience managing digital strategy and media for NFP and eCommerce brands.

Lily Carr has been appointed as marketing associate and joins the growing Social + Content division at Digital Minds Group.

Digital Minds was founded in 2012 and, as a Tier 1 Google Premier Partner agency, has maintained a strong reputation and specialisation in Performance Marketing, supporting rapid scale-up and growth targets for a number of long-standing clients in travel + tourism, eCommerce, B2B and Real Estate.

“We’re a very proud Indy agency and continue to broaden our service offering for clients in support of a rapidly evolving marketing landscape. Earlier this year, we launched a new division that expanded our offering across Email Marketing, Social, Content and Influencer Marketing and it’s fantastic to continue welcoming additional new team members to both the Performance and Marketing Services teams to our expanding Group,” said Lija Wilson, GM of Digital Minds Group.