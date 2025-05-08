Sky News Australia Uses Real-Time Data In First Dynamic Out-Of-Home Election Campaign Via Kaimera

In partnership with Sky News Australia, independent media agency Kaimera recently executed a five-week national marketing campaign for the federal election, spanning outdoor, print, digital, and radio.

As part of the campaign, Sky News Australia introduced dynamic out-of-home advertising technology for the first time, delivering real-time election results directly to Australians on election night.

This innovative, network-first initiative featured a live data feed of the two-party preferred vote and seat count, integrated directly from Sky News’ live broadcast and distributed across digital out-of-home sites in CBD locations across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The goal was to ensure Sky News achieved a high-impact presence during the most critical political moment of the year.

Under the direction of chief election analyst Tom Connell and the Sky News Decision Desk team, live election data was transmitted from the network’s broadcast feed to digital displays in high-traffic roadside, bus shelter, and street furniture locations. As Sky News Australia’s long-standing media agency, Kaimera collaborated with advertising partners QMS and Convo Ink to bring the activation to life.

The campaign encouraged Australians to access full election results via the Sky News Australia mobile app, contributing to the network’s highest-ever day of daily active users and propelling the app to #1 on the iTunes News Chart for Australian commercial news.

“We are so pleased to support this election campaign in partnership with Sky News, using a media approach designed to keep voters informed in real time. By integrating a live feed of the two-party preferred vote and seat count from Sky News’ broadcast into strategically selected OOH sites, ensuring the message remained timely and visible during key moments on election night,” said Anna Magliano, chief client officer at Kaimera.

“We couldn’t think of a better moment to launch our first dynamic out-of-home campaign than the biggest political event of the year. Thanks to our partners we showcased live results to high traffic sites in key locations; all powered by our election experts at the Sky News Decision Desk,” said Emma Van Der Aa, head of marketing and communications at Sky News Australia.