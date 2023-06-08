SIXT Helps Renters Tell Landlords To ‘TRUCK OFF’ Via Bastion

SIXT Australia is helping everyday Aussies who’ve been forced out of their homes by record rent increases.

In partnership with Bastion, they’ve launched SIXT Rental Relief, a dynamic discount that sees the daily rate on moving trucks and vans decrease by the same percentage the customer’s rent has increased.

For example, if a customer had a 15 per cent per cent home rental increase, they’ll save 15 per cent per cent on their van or truck rental. 30 per cent = 30 per cent discount, 50 per cent = 50 per cent.

Bastion Group CCO, Simon Langley said: “Renters are doing it tough across Australia with a worsening housing crisis that has no end in sight. SIXT, who are known for going the extra mile for their customers, wanted to help those tenants who had no option but to move with a dynamic discount in line with how badly they’d been affected”.

The launch campaign features Chantelle Schmidt, a Sydney resident whose rental journey amassed over 5 million plays on TikTok as she challenged her landlord’s most recent rent increase.

Informed by data from REA Group that provided insights into the areas with the highest rental increases across Australia, the integrated campaign includes activation, social, OOH and a digital partnership with realestate.com.au.

SIXT trucks sharing the bold message to landlords are being rolled out across Australia. Launching in Sydney, the campaign fleet visited rental properties in the areas most affected by increases during peak rental inspection times.

SIXT Australia CEO, Matthew Beattie said “this measure will help renters get a better deal and facilitate a more affordable move, at a time when cost of living pressures are crippling much of the population”.