SiteMinder Opens The Door To The Hotel eCommerce Era With Full Rebrand
SiteMinder, an open hotel commerce platform, has undergone a total rebrand to align with the new online hotel commerce era.
The SiteMinder platform helps hotels to sell, market, manage and grow their business from one place. Prompted by the updated needs and expectations of their customers, SiteMinder has launched a full rebrand to reflect the always-on nature of being a hotelier today.
Led by SiteMinder’s in-house creative and marketing team, the rebrand encompasses a new logo, tagline, typeface and colour palette, as seen on the company’s new website and software redesign.
“The landscape for hotels has altered significantly over the past 18 months, and so it was apt that we revisited what we stood for as a company,” said Mark Renshaw, chief marketing officer at SiteMinder.
“Our new logo, which we call the ‘door to more’, invokes an image of entering a hotel lobby and also represents our own invitation to every hotel to open up their world of opportunity.”
SiteMinder’s new tagline, ‘Hotel software that means business without boundaries’, further reflects the platform’s renewed focus.
