Siren Awards Show: Best Radio Ads In Australia Set To Be Announced

    The most creative radio ads in Australia this year will be revealed next Tuesday, 30 May in a special Siren Awards show, streamed from ARN’s Sydney studios and hosted by KIIS talent Mitch Churi and Nat Penfold.

    The 19th annual Gold Siren Awards show is organised by Commercial Radio & Audio. The winning ad agency will receive the coveted Gold Siren trophy, two tickets to the 70th Annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with travel and accommodation, and the winning ad entered into the Cannes Lion radio award. The  client of the winning agency will also receive a travel pack and ticket to the Cannes Festival.

    Siren Awards finalists for 2023 came from over 70 agencies across Australia, with awards for audio innovation, best radio ad, best radio ad campaign, a client award and the best of the best in terms of craft – the production qualities and skills that make great radio ads.

    The livestream show will run 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm AEST Tuesday 30 May.

    “The 30-minute Siren Awards show will be packed with great content and will celebrate some of the best radio ads that have run in Australia this year,” said Ford Ennals, CEO of CRA who’ll feature on the show with Ralph van Dijk, chairman of the Sirens Creative Council.

    Mitch Churi, host of The Night Show and co-host of The Pick Up on the KIIS network said: “Nat and I are excited to co-host The 19th annual Siren Awards – which are the Aussie radio ad industry’s Oscars! There won’t be any envelope-gates or interminable speeches, but there will be recognition of the crème de la crème of radio ad creativity, with absolutely fantastic prizes.”

    Nat Penfold, KIIS announcer and Kyle and Jackie O producer added: “I know from working with Kyle and Jackie O that our listeners are our friends. They engage with our socials, trust us and demand to be entertained. Great radio ads help us do that, and we can’t wait to showcase the best from across Australia.”

    Making the finalist list this year are agencies M&C Saatchi, BMF, Eardrum, Marketforce, The Monkeys, Rare, AT Creative, The Hallway, The Royals and Wildings Creative, along with sound studios Cue Sound, Massive Music, MDS Audio, The Studio at SCA, and Soundbyte.

    The campaigns were for clients including ALDI Australia, Coates, Boating Camping Fishing (BCF), the Department of Education, the WA Football Commission, Steggles Turkey, 7-Eleven, Liquor Barons, Queen Victoria Tea, Friends in Need, West Australian Ballet, Baiada, Revel Brewing Co, The Men’s Table, and Scitech.

    “Great audio creates calls to action for listeners like no other medium. And with the emergence of new opportunities in the digital space, recognising ads and ad campaigns that cut through with creativity is why the Siren Awards are more important than ever,” Ford said.

