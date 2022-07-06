Sir Patrick ‘Star Trek’ Stewart Skewers The Staff Farewell In Witty Work For Yorkshire Tea

Fabled British actor Sir Patrick Stewart is the latest celebrity to line up for a spot in British tea brand Yorkshire Tea’s long running “Where everything’s done proper”.

The 81-year-old thespian stars in a the spot called “Tina’s leaving do” and sees him deliver a poignant and emotive leaving speech in an office to departing staffer, Tina.

The ad’s the work of London creative agency Little Generals and finishes not with a kettle of Yorkshire’s finest brew but rather leaving drinks down the pub.

It’s good fun. Check it out: