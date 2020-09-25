Sir David Attenborough Becomes The Fastest To Reach 1 Million Instagram Followers
Famed broadcaster and environmentalist David Attenborough can now add social media sensation to his long list of talents.
Yesterday he announced he was signing up for Instagram, telling his followers “the world is in trouble… Saving our planet is now a communications challenge”.
View this post on Instagram
David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.
Within an hour of this first post, the 94-year-old had amassed 200,000 followers on the platform.
It then took a little over four hours for the account to eclipse 1 million followers – making Attenborough the fastest ever to reach the milestone.
Attenborough actually broke the record of Jennifer Aniston, who reached 1 million followers in five and a half hours after she posted a selfie with the Friends cast members last year.
At the time of publication, Sir David was sitting on 2.2 million followers.
