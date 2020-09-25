Sir David Attenborough Becomes The Fastest To Reach 1 Million Instagram Followers

Famed broadcaster and environmentalist David Attenborough can now add social media sensation to his long list of talents.

Yesterday he announced he was signing up for Instagram, telling his followers “the world is in trouble… Saving our planet is now a communications challenge”.

Within an hour of this first post, the 94-year-old had amassed 200,000 followers on the platform.

It then took a little over four hours for the account to eclipse 1 million followers – making Attenborough the fastest ever to reach the milestone.

Attenborough actually broke the record of Jennifer Aniston, who reached 1 million followers in five and a half hours after she posted a selfie with the Friends cast members last year.

At the time of publication, Sir David was sitting on 2.2 million followers.