Sir David Attenborough Becomes The Fastest To Reach 1 Million Instagram Followers

Sir David Attenborough Becomes The Fastest To Reach 1 Million Instagram Followers
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Famed broadcaster and environmentalist David Attenborough can now add social media sensation to his long list of talents.

Yesterday he announced he was signing up for Instagram, telling his followers “the world is in trouble… Saving our planet is now a communications challenge”.

View this post on Instagram

David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.

A post shared by A Life On Our Planet (@davidattenborough) on

Within an hour of this first post, the 94-year-old had amassed 200,000 followers on the platform.

It then took a little over four hours for the account to eclipse 1 million followers – making Attenborough the fastest ever to reach the milestone.

Attenborough actually broke the record of Jennifer Aniston, who reached 1 million followers in five and a half hours after she posted a selfie with the Friends cast members last year.

At the time of publication, Sir David was sitting on 2.2 million followers.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Instagram

Latest News

Frameplay Announces Integration With Magnite For In-Game Advertising
  • Media

Frameplay Announces Integration With Magnite For In-Game Advertising

Frameplay today announced its first global integration with Magnite to provide advertisers with the ability to buy intrinsic in-game advertising programmatically. The combination of Frameplay’s software developed for in-game advertising and Magnite’s scale and experience in programmatic technology across any format and screen provides advertisers with greater access to engaged audiences. Current RTB programmatic capabilities […]

Shop and AI. e-commerce concept.
  • Technology

E-commerce Advertising Market Hits $83 Billion

Advertising spend on e-commerce platforms is set to rise sharply this year despite the global recession, reaching a total of $US58.5bn ($83bn). Advertising investment across e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Tmall and Rakuten, omnichannel retailers such as Walmart and Carrefour, and social commerce on platforms such as Pinduoduo and TikTok is set to increase 18.3 […]

Former ABC Journo Emma Alberici Joins Comparison Site Compare The Market
  • Marketing

Former ABC Journo Emma Alberici Joins Comparison Site Compare The Market

Online insurance comparison website, Compare the Market Australia has appointed Emma Alberici as Chief Strategy, Government Relations and Communications Officer. Previously,  Alberici was chief economics correspondent at the ABC, one of many senior positions she held during her 18 years with the organisation. Before this, she was a senior journalist at the Nine Network, where […]

VA Media Launches New Service To Help YouTube Publishers Better Monetise Content
  • Technology

VA Media Launches New Service To Help YouTube Publishers Better Monetise Content

VA Media has announced the launch of new YouTube content ID service for producers, production companies and film & television distributors. VA Media owns and manages some of the world’s largest movie and TV-based YouTube channels, including Movie Central– which boasts an impressive 20M views monthly. The newly announced fee-based service is designed to enable […]