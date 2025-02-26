Simon Lee Departs The Hallway, Dan Saunders Returns, Phoebe Keogh Joins

Dan Saunders is set to return to The Hallway as executive creative director and Phoebe Keogh has been appointed as the agency’s head of media and connections.

Simon Lee, The Hallway’s chief creative officer, has departed the business “to pursue a new opportunity”.

Saunders has been creative director at some of Australia’s biggest agencies including TBWA, DDB, and Dentsu, working on global brands, such as McDonald’s and Amazon. And comes with international experience, gained in the US and London. He previously spent two years at The Hallway creating famous and awarded work for brands like Boody, Smooth FM and Anytime Fitness. Whilst also picking up a Cannes Lion for The Cardboard Cake in 2024.

Keogh recently joined The Hallway after eight years with UM Australia where she was strategic lead for Menulog, ING and Chery Motors. Keogh’s superpower is championing marketing as a profit centre. Combining this with her deep understanding of audience and media strategy Keogh is responsible for the continued growth of The Hallway’s connections department.

“I’m incredibly excited to have Phoebe join our team and to welcome Dan back. Dan has been the architect of some of our most famous and impactful work in recent times. We’ve got a shared view on the type of work that drives brand growth, and the ways to deliver maximum value to our clients,” said Jules Hall, founder and CEO of The Hallway.

“Phoebe is a critical part of our next chapter. She’s one of Australia’s best communication strategists, whip smart and loved by her clients. Her ability to find the most impactful moment to connect with customers, combined with Dan’s creative leadership, is a rare and very exciting combination.”

“When I founded the agency, way back in 2007, I had no partners, limited experience, but a hell of a lot of ambition,” said Hall. “Simon joined me three years later. Together we’ve built a brand and business that we are both incredibly proud of. Fast forward fourteen years and the time has come for us to forge new paths. I’d like to extend a sincere thanks to Simon for his contribution and wish him the very best in his next adventure. We’ve had a wonderful time in business together and part ways as firm friends wishing the very best for each other.”

“Building and running The Hallway with Jules for the past 14 years has been an extraordinary journey that has shaped me both professionally and personally,” added Lee.

“I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together – the work that we’ve created, the culture we’ve fostered and the impact that we’ve had on our clients’ brands and businesses. I’ve been blessed to work alongside some uniquely talented creative and strategic people on this journey and want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank you all (you know who you are) for our shared laughter, tears and unrelenting unreasonable commitment to bringing work that matters into the world. And as I embark on a new adventure, I wish Jules and The Hallway all the very best.”