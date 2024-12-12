SICKDOGWOLFMAN Launches SPF Brand SLATHER

Melbourne-based indie creative SICKDOGWOLFMAN has launched its own SPF brand, SLATHER.

Following a series of personal experiences, first-hand category observations, and an ongoing desire to create something for themselves and the people close to the team, SICKDOGWOLFMAN created High Protection Broad Spectrum SPF50+ Sunscreen (and Moisturiser) SLATHER, and is “hell bent” on making sun protection messaging worth people’s time.

“The skincare and SPF category, for the most part, presents as clinical and pharmaceutical. The messaging frequently cold and rational, or overtly sun-loving in its expression, and often with a feminine lean. The end result of this monotonous approach has landed Australia in the no.1 slot for skin cancer. That’s no.1 in the entire world. With studies showing, despite living on a sun-drenched desert island, fewer than 3 in 10 Australians use sunscreen regularly. With males being the biggest offenders,” said the agency in a statement.

Spotting an ozone-sized hole in the market, SICKDOGWOLFMAN said it saw the opportunity to change the tone and context of the conversation, with ‘THE SUN IS NOT YOUR FRIEND’ a striking brand positioning for a sunscreen, but to bring a degree of sensible aesthetic edge to a category devoid of real feeling and meaning.

The brand has launched on Instagram and TikTok with the handle @slatherspf, featuring an in-house animation and delightfully 90s-esque jingle produced by the legends at Production Alley, and of course, a home at slather.com.au.