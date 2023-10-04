Should Have Gone To Audiology! Specsavers Launches Audio Campaign

Rolling out nationally from Oct 1 across TV, BVOD, radio, outdoor and digital, Specsavers launches a new creative platform for Audiology services.

Highlighting the importance of cutting through the ‘blah’, hard-of-hearing Aussies can now hear better with the latest affordable technology, available at Specsavers.

The platform launches with a 30-second ad set in a busy café, but all that can be heard by the viewer is ‘blah blah blah’ in a nod to the interference background noise that hard of hearing people experience. The ‘blah’ stops when a customer walks in wearing his latest Specsavers hearing aids coupled with the tagline “cut through the ‘blah’ and hear more of the sounds you want to hear.”

Highlighting progressive hearing aid technology, the campaign, ‘High Definition Sound. Low Specsavers Price’ aims to make people think and feel differently about hearing loss and wearing hearing aids. It cleverly puts a spotlight on the latest technology found in Specsavers Advance hearing aids and the value to match – in true Specsavers style.

For consumers, hearing solution journeys may have previously involved negative experiences with hidden costs and unsatisfactory results, but Specsavers wants people to understand that quality services are available to them at affordable prices, with no surprises.

Head of marketing, Audiology ANZ, Megan Bata, says: “For those experiencing hearing change, finding a solution can feel like a huge and unwelcome task. People are looking for reassurance that they’ll get the right solution at the right price. Unfortunately, brands aren’t saying anything that feels disruptive or new when it comes to the stigma of hearing loss. We want to move the category forward and provide services and products that are a step ahead.

We’ve disrupted the convention of sky-high prices. And, alongside this, we have always had the technology and the expertise of our qualified Audiology Professionals to ensure our customers are going to get the product that solves their needs and suits their life. ‘High Definition Sound. Low Specsavers Price’ creative captures this beautifully,” she says.

Creative director Richard James says:“At Specsavers we’re known for doing things differently and for helping people feel good about their eye and ear health. It was fantastic to be able to produce work that is in contrast to many other providers and which clearly demonstrates the product benefit in such a creative way. I have no doubt that it’ll cut through the blah.”

‘High Definition Sound. Low Specsavers Price’ will be rolled out nationally across TV, BVOD, radio, outdoor and digital. 30 second TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjsYUTG3MEo

High Definition Sound. Low Specsavers Price’

Credits:

Specsavers

Client: Specsavers Audiology ANZ

Head of Marketing, Audiology ANZ: Megan Bata

Marketing Manager, Audiology: Gab Panther

Creative Agency: Specsavers Creative (In house Agency)

Creative Director – Richard James

Creative – Andy Brittain

Head of Planning – Liz Baines

TV Producer – Alex Honnor

Head of Design – Sid Tomkins

Design – Robin Davidson

Motion Design – Tom Slinger

Head of Integrated Production – Danny Bush

Integrated Producer – Michelle Lemon

Lead Client Partners – Kate Ilott, Lyndsey Brown and Laura Battersby

Media Agency: Initiative

Executive Producer: Paul Holmes

Directors: Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman / DADDY

DOP: James T Mather

Production Designer: Kate Moylan

Stylist: Aisling Farinella

Production Manager: Gráinne Tiernan

Editor: Kevin Whelan

Colourist: Gary Curran @ Outer Limits

Online Post: Allen Sillery @ Screenscene

Post Producers: Sinéad Bagnall / Anne Marie Downes

Sound design: Simon Capes @ Soho Square Studios