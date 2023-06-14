Shopper Strengthens Property Partner Portfolio With Cartology

Shopper, acquired by Woolworths Group’s Cartology, has signed partnerships with 40 new centres this financial year, bringing brands closer to customers in local and medium-sized centres.

The growth of Shopper’s collective property portfolio has seen the addition of 209 screens this financial year across 40 centres including 33 new centres acquired since Cartology completed the acquisition of Shopper in 2022. New centres include: Ed Square, Brassall, Croydon Central and more.

Now, with a portfolio of over 2,100 digital screens and +460 centres, these renewed centre partnerships strengthen Shopper’s portfolio with some of Australia’s largest property partners nationally.

Cartology, general manager, Commercial Development and New Business, Tom Windeyer said: “We are really excited about the benefits Cartology brings to the Shopper network and how we can further support our clients and property partners. Together, we can leverage real customer insights to enhance the customer experience and get brands even closer to customers across more touchpoints on their shopping journey.”

“We’re looking forward to further growing these relationships with property partners and working together to create better customer experiences, powered by our unique data accessibility from the Woolworths Group.”

Foundation centre partner Region Group, has partnered with Shopper for over seven years across 85 centres, with five centres added this year.

Mark Fleming, chief operating officer, Region Group said: “We have fostered a strong relationship with the Shopper team over the last seven plus years. Their digital-first offering and collaborative customer-led approach has seen our portfolio grow, with new screens in the right locations to reach shoppers as they move through our centres.

“We look forward to working closely with the team to drive commercial outcomes for clients, helping brands connect with customers when they visit our centres.”

The extension of these partnerships sees the total Cartology pure digital retail screen portfolio reach over 3,600 across Woolworths, BIG W, Metro and Shopper demonstrating growth at scale.

The announcement comes after Cartology completed the acquisition of Shopper in October of 2022.