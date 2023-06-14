Shopper Strengthens Property Partner Portfolio With Cartology

Shopper Strengthens Property Partner Portfolio With Cartology
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Shopper, acquired by Woolworths Group’s Cartology, has signed partnerships with 40 new centres this financial year, bringing brands closer to customers in local and medium-sized centres.

    The growth of Shopper’s collective property portfolio has seen the addition of 209 screens this financial year across 40 centres including 33 new centres acquired since Cartology completed the acquisition of Shopper in 2022. New centres include: Ed Square, Brassall, Croydon Central and more.

    Now, with a portfolio of over 2,100 digital screens and +460 centres, these renewed centre partnerships strengthen Shopper’s portfolio with some of Australia’s largest property partners nationally.

    Cartology, general manager, Commercial Development and New Business, Tom Windeyer said: “We are really excited about the benefits Cartology brings to the Shopper network and how we can further support our clients and property partners. Together, we can leverage real customer insights to enhance the customer experience and get brands even closer to customers across more touchpoints on their shopping journey.”

    “We’re looking forward to further growing these relationships with property partners and working together to create better customer experiences, powered by our unique data accessibility from the Woolworths Group.”

    Foundation centre partner Region Group, has partnered with Shopper for over seven years across 85 centres, with five centres added this year.

    Mark Fleming, chief operating officer, Region Group said: “We have fostered a strong relationship with the Shopper team over the last seven plus years. Their digital-first offering and collaborative customer-led approach has seen our portfolio grow, with new screens in the right locations to reach shoppers as they move through our centres.

    “We look forward to working closely with the team to drive commercial outcomes for clients, helping brands connect with customers when they visit our centres.”

    The extension of these partnerships sees the total Cartology pure digital retail screen portfolio reach over 3,600 across Woolworths, BIG W, Metro and Shopper demonstrating growth at scale.

    The announcement comes after Cartology completed the acquisition of Shopper in October of 2022.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology
    • Marketing

    Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology

    Deloitte Digital has appointed marketing and customer experience strategist Rajiv Mohan to join its growing Marketing, Data and Technology business. Mohan joins the firm from Accenture Song where he served as marketing transformation lead for the past nine years, responsible for architecting and delivering end-to-end marketing transformation programs, and specialising in marketing transformation and customer […]

    LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network
    • Marketing

    LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network

    LiSTNR has delivered its best-ever result in May, consolidating its no.1 position as Australia’s largest podcast network with 8.658 million listeners, with 20 podcasts in the top 50 of the Australian Podcast Ranker. Hamish & Andy is Australia’s no. 1 podcast and the most listened to comedy podcast, growing its audience to more than 1.019 […]

    The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA
    • Marketing

    The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA

    Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has delivered strong results for its partnership with DECJUBA, driving significant year-on-year growth in revenue and transactions for the brand. Within the first three months of its digital media partnership with DECJUBA, The Pistol’s performance-first approach helped the brand to achieve a 118 per cent year-on-year increase in attributed […]

    Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide
    • Technology

    Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide

    Yahoo Advertising has revealed a new integration with attention metrics firm Adelaide to bring high-attention pre-bid segments through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP). This global solution is driven by Adelaide’s market-leading attention metric and promises to simplify the application of attention metrics for advertisers, helping them achieve strong business outcomes. Integrating Adelaide’s attention-based metric, AU […]

    Independent Media Agency Yango Wins Parramatta Eels And Frasers Property
    • Marketing

    Independent Media Agency Yango Wins Parramatta Eels And Frasers Property

    Independent media agency Yango has recently added Parramatta Eels and Frasers Property Industrial to its client portfolio. Yango’s remit for the iconic Sydney-based NRL team encompasses media strategy, planning and buying, working with the Parramatta Eels marketing team to maximise game day ticket sales and hospitality, as well as club membership. Parramatta Eels, head of […]

    McCann Health Rebrands To Ward 7
    • Marketing

    McCann Health Rebrands To Ward 7

    Ward 7 (formerly trading as McCann Health in Australia) is a new name in the Australian healthcare marketing communications market. However, its ownership, brand leadership, structure, and people remain exactly the same. Along with separate sister agency, Ward6, it now forms the region’s leading healthcare communications network with well-established global connections and a talented team […]

    Businesswoman giving a high five to male colleague in meeting. Business professionals high five during a meeting in boardroom.
    • Marketing

    Shortlists Released For The WARC Awards For Effectiveness 2023 In Association With LIONS

    The shortlists are announced for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023, in association with LIONS. Now in its third year, this global competition recognises the best marketing campaigns that deliver commercial impact. Each of the 11 categories has been judged by a high-calibre international jury, who have applied the WARC/LIONS Creative Effectiveness Ladder and the WARC/LIONS B2B Effectiveness Ladder, unique […]