“She’s So Unhinged, But She Might Be Right!” – ABC Journalist Is Caught Slagging Off Sky News Host In Awkward Hot Mic Scandal
A senior ABC journalist has been caught describing a female Sky News journalist as “unhinged” before conceding that she might be right about the origins of Covid-19.
On Saturday, Stephen Dziedzic, the ABC’s foreign affairs reporter, shared his thoughts on colleagues and political leaders with The Australian’s foreign affairs and defence correspondent Ben Packham and The Sydney Morning Herald’s foreign affairs reporter Matthew Knott.
The journalists didn’t realise that the microphones they were wearing were capturing their unplugged views and sharing them into multiple news rooms. The story was first broken by news.com.au.
When Packham observed that “amazingly” Sky news journalist Sharri Markson (LEAD) may be right in a story she wrote suggesting that Covid-19 came from a lab, rather than a bat.
“She’s like a pit bull and she’s so unhinged but yet she might still be right,” Dziedzic said laughing.
Knott then adds that Covid is “definitely unresolved” but the origin remains suspicious.
“You can be unhinged and still be right,” Dziedzic said jokingly.
“How does she know it’s not a bat?” Knott asks, laughing.
“She doesn’t know, no one does,” Dziedzic then said.
“But the location is extremely suspicious. You don’t want to let the Chinese off the hook,” Knott replies.
Dziedzic then admits he “remembers being super dismissive of that”.
“That it was the most unhinged thing ever,” Dziedzic says. “I was overly influenced by the fact it was truly nasty, crazy people who were so deep down the rabbit hole. I probably didn’t look at it dispassionately enough.”
Markson hit back at the comments on Monday evening, describing them as “defamatory”.
“Calling me unhinged and a Pitbull? Well, I describe my investigative book, my features, my documentary, my dozens of world exclusive articles as careful and forensic,” she said.
She adds: ‘The ABC is meant to serve the public interest and public interest journalism and the origins of the pandemic, what was unfolding in Wuhan is absolutely what was in the public interest with seven million people who have now died.
‘But this stunning admission that a journalist didn’t consider it or investigate it because of ideological reasons… is a disservice to our society and its a shame that public interest journalism wasn’t pursued.’
Dziedzic also gave his thoughts on ABC’s decision to make ABC political editor Andrew Probyn redundant.
“It was the worst decision we have ever made,” Dziedzic said.
He also said that there we now many young new reporters on the team.
“Honestly. There’s all [these] young people. They’re all on like 70 grand, probably four or five of them would have been Probes [salary],” he says.
Dziedzic went on to suggest that there was a “generational divide” in the ABC Canberra newsroom.
“There has been a generational split and it was the worst thing like, whoever the f**k leaked to our dear friends at The Australian,” he said.
“I would be hypocritical to complain about leaks. But like, people in the bureau feel personally attacked, right? So we had this awful bloody meeting literally afterwards. It was just scarifying. I don’t think it was a diversity thing, I genuinely don’t.”
Latest News
Advertising Week Debate Finds That Advertising Didn’t Cause The Climate Crisis, Actually
Advertising Week APAC kicked off in Sydney with a debate about whether the advertising industry had caused the climate crisis that has led to heatwaves and wildfires in North America and Europe, successive hottest days ever and warnings about the destruction of Australian natural landmarks. Chaired by Josh Faulks, CEO of the Australian Association of […]
Pepsi MAX Honours 50 Years of Hip Hop With Notorious B.I.G Collab
This year, the world will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop – the music genre and cultural movement that changed the world. To celebrate this milestone and pay tribute to Hip Hop’s everlasting cultural impact, Pepsi MAX is announcing a partnership and international campaign that honours and amplifies the legacy of one of the […]
Liquid Death Plumbs New Depths In Stomach Churning Back Sweat Taste Test
This ad arguably sets a new benchmark in B&T's editorial - an ad so vile even we couldn't watch it till the end.
Wildlife Charity Hijacks Twitter’s Evolving Logo To Highlight Animal Extinction
Twitter logo hijacked to promote species extinction. That follows Elon's hijacking that led to an advertiser extinction.
Re Design Establishes AI Principles For Staff & Clients
M&C Saatchi-owned design firm Re has launched a set of six principles to help its staff and clients navigate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and cover everything from transparency to the inherent biases found in the tech. CEO Patrick Guerrera has launched the principles in consultation with the global leadership team to address what […]
Rolls-Royce Unveils Ad For Its New Electric ‘Spectre’ That Comes With A $800K Price Tag & Two-Year Wait List
Is your agency merely a front for a money laundering business? You could enjoy some serious laundering in this Roller.
Heineken CEO Weighs In On Bud Light’s Woes: “You Need To Stand For Your Values & Principles”
Heineken chief weighs in on Bud Light's ongoing woes. Would probably win any "my beer tastes better" taste tests too.
IMAA Launches Female Leaders Programme With Top CMOs As Mentors
The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) has today launched its ‘Female Leaders of Tomorrow’ programme, as part of its commitment to fostering long-term diversity and inclusivity across independent media agencies nationally. The extensive mentoring programme will run in Sydney and Melbourne, with senior marketing leaders from high profile organisations, alongside executives from major media […]
Australian Society Of Plastic Surgeons Knifes Patient Concerns In Digi Campaign, Via Claxon
Would you like bigger or smaller breasts, penis or nose? Well, don't go buying new Speedos without first watching this.
MAXCo.LAB Rides Off With The PR & Media Relations For The Australian Turf Club
It's Champagne piccolos, shucked oysters & ludicrous fascinators at MAXCo.LAB today after winning Australian Turf Club.
Former Havas Bosses’ New Agency Supermassive Sails Away With P&O Cruises Rebrand Work
Newly formed indie agency Supermassive has been named the new creative agency of record for P&O Cruises. The agency will manage the repositioning and relaunch of the 90-year-old brand, resulting in a new brand platform, brand identity and refreshed creative output across all channels. P&O Cruises chief commercial officer, Kathryn Robertson, “P&O, a pioneer in […]
Havas Media Network Melbourne Wins French Connection Australia Relaunch Media Work
If B&T's not mistaken, French Connection goes under the FCUK label. Commonly known as FUCK to dyslexic shoppers.
Thinkerbell Becomes Sponsor Of The Ehrenberg-Bass Institute For Marketing Science
A quick perusal of B&T's bookshelf & you'll see a full range of Ehrenberg-Bass' books on show. Immediately all unread.
Seven Taps Komo For Sport & Live Event Engagement Platform
Seven and Komo have announced a new partnership that will see the customer engagement platform deliver mobile audience engagement tech for the TV network’s biggest events in the second half of this year. Lead image: Seven West Media chief marketing and audience officer Melissa Hopkins; Komo chief revenue officer, Niel Isdale. Komo’s engagement hubs will […]
Screen Producers Australia Lambasts The FTA Broadcasters Over Kids Content Quota
Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has acknowledged the latest ACMA report, which reveals the 2022 compliance results for Australian content on both metropolitan and regional commercial television licensees (the ACCTS). The report once again highlights the failure of Australian commercial free-to-air channels to serve the nation’s children. ACCTS figures show that in 2022, Australian commercial free-to-air […]
Digital Media & Adtech Specialists Bench Announces New Hires & Promotions
Sydney-based digital media and adtech specialist, Bench, has announced a series of new hires and promotions off the back of a series of business wins which include Britax, Jaycar, Medtronic and Cook Island Tourism. “The accelerated digital shift, propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen a burgeoning demand for more sophisticated digital media solutions. Brands […]
Clems Launches 2024 Consulting Graduate Program
Young, full of life, want to grasp the nettle? Hoping to be crushed by a career in adland? This grad program's for you.
Innocean Announces Raft Of Senior Hires
Here's a good news story from the team at Innocean. Well, bad news if it involves them nicking one of your clients.
DDB Launches Omnicom’s Precision Marketing Agency RAPP In Australia
RAPP may sound like a bad teen boys dance act from Australia's Got Talent, but it appears to be a new Omnicom agency.
TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]
75% Of Aussies Concerned About AI At Work As Usage Increases
Latest report confirms that whenever Aussies hear the word "AI" they seriously shit themselves.
Bohemia Appoints Kimberly Stafford As National Client Partner
Think everyone at Bohemia wears black skivvies & berets & reads Jack Kerouac? Bury those tired clichés with this news.
News Corp Pitches Voice Content To Advertisers As An “Educational Series”
Secretly think everyone is confused as you are about the Voice to Parliament? Confirm it with this news.
Sure, The Wallabies Are A Laughing Stock, But These Rugby Australia Ads Are A Terrific Laugh
With winning no longer an option, Rugby chiefs betting amusing ads the best way to win back the bored & disillusioned.
The $122 Billion Ad Fraud Mafia Marketers Are Ignoring
Admittedly ad fraud hasn't been in the news for a while. Watch as B&T revives it here with this opinion piece.
Sunday TV Ratings: Ashes No Match For Logies’ Frocks & Frivolity, As TV’s Big Night Hands Seven A Big Win
With the Logies on last night, has Karl once again turned up at Today looking like he'd slept in a bush?
GroupM Nabs Nik Doble From OMD To Be Mindshare’s Head Of Investment
GroupM continuing to poach from its rival for staff. B&T expects a counter attack anytime soon.
Digi Agency Wonderful Wins Artbid Digital Marketing Strategy & Implementation
Wonderful staff brushing-up on their Brett Whiteleys & Margaret Olleys after nabbing online art auction house Artbid.
Twitter/ X Makes Ad Labels More Subtle
As B&T's headline references here, people still having big trouble getting their heads around Elon's name change.
Five Tech Trends All Aussie Marketers Must Know To Thrive
Here are five tech trends every marketer needs to know. Add in "changing the printer cartridge" as a bonus sixth.
It’s All Of Last Night’s Logies Winners, As Seven’s Sonia Kruger Nabs The Coveted Gold
Once again the annual Logie Awards extending reality TV stars' 15-minutes of fame to 17-minutes.
Former Media Editor Darren Davidson Returns To Senior Role At The Oz
The Oz's former media editor Darren Davidson returns to Australia. Here's hoping he's buried his B&T hatchet.
Patrón Tequila Reveals Its Masters Of Craft Ambassadors
Nothing says "I'll phone my ex at 3am to clarify something they said in 2021" quite like tequila, does it.
“The Best Thing They Could Do With The Gaffer Tape Is Wrap It Around Clint Newton’s Mouth” – Journo Launches Scathing Attack Following NRL Logo Boycott
Not content with taking home salaries 99% of us could only dream of, NRL players ramp up boycott threats.
In-Game Ads Increasingly Popular For Performance Despite Ongoing Brand Safety Concerns
Ads proving the latest concern for gamers alongside insomnia, sore thumbs and mandatory Monster and Subway addiction.
Instagram Australia Hosts First Instagram University Event
Meta spruiking Insta's merits at a Sydney event yesterday. Seemingly less concerned about spruiking Threads' merits.