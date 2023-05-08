Sheridan Launches New Platform “Rest Above All” Via Fabric

To encourage Australians to rethink the importance of a good sleep, Sheridan is inviting everyone into the bedroom, no matter where they are.

Created by Fabric, the campaign introduces a new platform, ‘Rest Above All’, featuring talent resting comfortably on Sheridan’s range of bedding accessories. The campaign is tactically placed to encourage viewers to elevate their rest above the activities which typically take priority in those locations.

At train stations, cinemas, night clubs, shopping centres, and even when scrolling within their own home, Aussies will see the benefits of placing their rest above everything else. Each placement across OOH, BVOD, social and digital is designed to disrupt behaviour and the media formats, placing a quality rest within arm’s reach, and inviting Aussies to visit Sheridan as the one destination for all their sleeping needs.

Keenan Motto, co-founder, creative partner, Fabric, said: “In a world weighed down by the pressures of everyday life, there’s nothing more important to the quality of our lives than putting the quality of our rest first.”

Andrew Seargeant, group general manager Sheridan, added: “Our premium pillows, quilts and bed accessories elevate your rest beyond the everyday. Creating a space where you can switch off from the day-to-day, and place your rest above all.” Australians can start on the path to experiencing rest above all by using an online interactive quiz which provides personalised recommendations from Sheridan’s bedding and accessory range, to cater specifically to individuals’ needs for a quality sleep.

CREDITS

Client: Sheridan

Group General Manager: Andrew Seargeant

Sheridan Internal GD & Marketing Team

Creative Agency: Fabric – Part of the TBWA\Sydney Group

Photographer: Darren McDonald

DOP: Jack Birtles

Stylist: Nat Turnbull

Media Agency: OMD