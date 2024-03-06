shEqual Launches Senior Leaders Panel Creating Authenticity & Diversity In Advertising

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



shEqual is hosting a senior leaders panel and networking event on 17 April in Melbourne. ‘Beyond the Tick Box: Creating Authenticity and Diversity in Ads’ aims to empower the advertising industry to embed gender equality in their creative work.

The event will feature a panel of industry experts from Melbourne and Sydney:

  • Nomfundo Msomi, executive strategy director at CHEP Network (Melbourne)
  • Ant Melder, co-founder & creative partner at Cocogun (Sydney) and co-founder of #OnlyOneInTheRoom
  • Jess Lilley, co-founder & creative director at The Open Arms (Melbourne)
  • Linh Diep, account director at Ogilvy (Melbourne), and Founder of Assisterhood.

Panellists will share their experiences navigating challenges and realising the business benefits of creating an authentic, diverse, and multidimensional representation.

shEqual invites senior leaders who are seeking to make change in the industry through socially responsible, creative, and progressive advertising.

“As a leader, my mission is to foster confidence and awareness among my colleagues, mentees through Assisterhood, and clients, emphasising the importance and value of meaningful, inclusive practices. I’m proud of the progress our industry is making, but it’s crucial we persist in evaluating and amplifying the voices, presence, and experiences of marginalised and diverse individuals,” said Diep.

Attendees can expect tangible strategies for creating ads that go beyond ‘tick-box’ diversity and will have the opportunity to network with like-minded industry leaders before and after the panel.

“When we do our jobs well, creativity reflects what’s happening in the world. But when we do them really well, creativity can change the world. However, we won’t get anywhere near those lofty ambitions if we don’t bring different perspectives to our thinking. Diversity is not a buzzword or a nice-to-have. It’s a way to be smarter, and more interesting, human, commercial, and powerfully creative,” said Medler.

Beyond the Tick Box: Creating Authenticity and Diversity in Ads will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 17 April, at MicDrop Studios, South Melbourne. Drinks and light refreshments will be provided.




