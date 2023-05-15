Shell Coles Express & Qsic Launch Australia’s First AI-led Retail Media Channel

Shell Coles Express has introduced Qsic’s end-to-end audio technology across its 710 stores in Australia, giving smart in-store infrastructure and intelligent audio software layers to personalise and optimise partner content.

This new tech will ensure that ads played throughout its network are as targeted and unique as the 3.6 million customer transactions a week that Coles Express processes. The five-year partnership sees Coles Express and Viva Energy continuing to enhance Australia’s largest company-controlled convenience network.

Qsic helps businesses establish and own their brand sound and assists retailers and grocery, liquor, petrol and convenience operators to set up, run and commercialise their audio platforms. This extends from music curation and collateral creation to ad sales and price setting.

Qsic said that audio is one of the most non-invasive and under-utilised retail media assets and it has invested heavily in developing a method of measuring the impact of audio advertising on real-world in-store transactions. It is now a leading provider of AI technology that strategically leverages the power of audio to deliver better customer and sales experiences.

Shell Coles Express will leverage all Qsic’s smart technologies, including automation, demand sensing, advertising optimisation, and in-store engagement and attribution.

Matt Elsley, Qsic co-founder and CEO said, “As advertisers across the board deal with declining access to consumers, especially at the physical point of purchase, our technology and partnership with Shell Coles Express allows suppliers to speak directly to their target audience during the decision-making process. They will also be able to measure the impact of their ads and using AI, fine-tune their approach based on a customer’s real-time needs. This is something completely new and unique to the market.

The Shell Coles Express channel uses Qsic.ai, which analyses external data (such as weather, traffic and previous customer trends) on a store-by-store basis to sense when product demand is likely to be high. It can then use this knowledge to insert supporting ads into a location’s speakers to increase traction and sales outcomes.

It also leverages Qsic’s unique AVA (Autonomous Volume Adjustment) technology, which is already active in hundreds of retailers nationwide.

The partnership follows a successful trial across 20 Victorian Shell Coles Express stores late last year. The preliminary rollout showed that leveraging Qsic’s software recorded a healthy sales uplift across multiple product groups and SKUs.

It was this and Qsic’s deep commitment to innovation that cemented the partnership for Shell Coles Express’ then-executive general manager, Michael Courtney.

“We are continually looking for positive ways to form relevant connections with our customers. The trial we ran with Qsic proved we could provide a great experience for our customers and team members whilst providing customers with information about relevant offers whilst they shopped with us. We’re excited the national rollout is complete, live and delivering results.”

“Today’s consumer expects personalised experiences and smart digital tech is critical to do this at scale. This is why we turned to Qsic’s to help us create an intelligent digital audio solution that can conclusively demonstrate value for customers, advertisers and ourselves from day one.”