Shankari Chandran Takes Centre Stage At Women In Media National Conference

In a session presented by SBS at the 2025 Women in Media National Conference, its been revealed that some of Australia’s most acclaimed female creators are going to take centre stage to reveal how they’re transforming social perceptions of women—one character, script and storyline at a time.

Titled ‘Flipping the Script: Women Shaping the Story’, the panel features:

Shankari Chandran, Miles Franklin award-winning author of Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens and Song of the Sun God—both now being adapted for the screen Amanda Duthie, head of Stan Originals, whose output of local content exceeds that of all international streamers combined, and includes Bump, Black Snow, Nitram and The Surfer, Jodi Matterson, CEO of Silent Firework Group and producer of Penguin Bloom, The Dry, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Wolf Like Me, Nine Perfect Strangers and The Last Anniversary.

Moderated by Dilpreet Kaur Taggar, executive producer and co-host of SBS Spice. Together, they’ll explore how women across writing, producing and performance are crafting stories that challenge stereotypes, reflect real lives, and resonate with audiences around the world.

“This isn’t just about good books and entertainment—it’s about agency and representation,” said Kym Middleton, general manager of Women in Media. “When women lead the storytelling, outdated tropes give way to richer, more complex portrayals that shift how we see women—and ourselves.”

From big-budget screen hits to award-winning literature and podcasts, these creators are reshaping how we see ourselves—on screen, on the page, in our earbuds, and in public life.

The Women in Media National Conference takes place August 15 at ICC Sydney and features voices from PR, communication, journalism, broadcasting, film, digital, publishing, tech and public affairs.

It brings together women and gender-diverse professionals from across the country for a power-packed day of connection, ideas and career-shifting conversations.