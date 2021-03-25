Shane Warne Launches Premixed Slim Gin & Tonic
Shane Warne is diversifying his gin offering, launching a new premixed low-calorie gin & tonic offering for health-conscious customers.
Warne recently launched SevenZeroEight Gin Distillery – a nod to the Aussie spinner’s 708 test wickets.
And now the former wristspinner has moved into the ready-to-drink market, with ’23 Gin & Slim Tonic’ (Warne wore the number 23 during his playing days) as a low-alcohol and low-calorie gin offering.
“I always keep my fridge stocked so we can grab a few while watching the footy or having a splash in the pool,” Warne told the media.
“It’s exciting to see our gin products start to be stocked in stores nationwide. I hope with even more accessibility, everybody gets a chance to give SevenZeroEight a try.
The 250ml cans contain 75 calories and 2.9% ABV content.
The cans are available in-store later this month at $18.99 for a 4-pack.
Please login with linkedin to commentgin Shane Warne
Latest News
We’re Gearing Up To The Finish Line: Your Final 30u30 People’s Choice Awards Update Is Here
People's Choice is part industry accolade, part dubious popularity contest. But mostly dubious popularity contest.
OMG Appoints Three New Senior Hires
Continuing B&T's industry-leading passion for utterly dodgy Photoshop jobs comes this latest press photograph.
Kayo And Supercars Launch New Original Show ‘Below The Bonnet’
'Below The Bonnet' is a top name for a Super Car talkshow or could be used for an instructional video for vasectomies.
Adobe Appoints Bank Of Queensland Chair To Its First International Advisory Board
Bank of Queensland Chairman Patrick Allaway has been appointed by Adobe to the company’s first-ever International Advisory Board. Allaway joins five other international leaders on the Board – a new effort from Adobe to provide strategic counsel outside of the US. Adobe Asia Pacific president Simon Tate said: “Adobe remains focused on accelerating growth and APAC, […]
The Whole Picture Launches To Challenge Marketing Myopia And Unlock Brand Value
Marketing veteran Andrew Holt, the former CEO of VCCP and MD of Clemenger BBDO Wellington and Sydney, has launched a marketing consultancy providing strategic advice to help businesses realise their brands’ full potential and unlock greater revenue growth.
Cadbury Creme Egg’s Golden Goobilee Draws To Close With Commemorative Plates
Easter's not just about Jesus dying for your sins but also markedly increasing your chance of contracting diabetes.
Facebook Messenger, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Twilio SMS And Zendesk Sell Added To ActiveCampaign Ecosystem
Did your eyes glaze over reading this elongated headline? Why not go full catatonic by the end of the actual article.
Paparazzi Outlet Sued By Meghan Markle For Invasion Of Privacy Files For Bankruptcy
Duchess of Sussex continues to eschew traditional royal duties of opening fêtes & public waving to sue media outlets.
Salesforce Updates Sales Cloud With AI-Powered Meeting Transcripts And Sales Coaching Technologies
Salesforce has gone under the bonnet of its Sales Cloud and given it a lube, a grease and oil and an AC re-gas.
Royal Institute For Deaf & Blind Children Rebrands As NextSense
The Royal Institute For Deaf & Blind Children has rebranded as NextSense. Which kinda makes no sense.
Kraft Heinz Slammed For “Disparaging Vegetables” In Ads
B&T would never be disparaging to vegetables and that's despite the occasional unkind barb to the Brussel sprout.
Why Customer Obsession Has Never Been More Important
This expert extols the value of customer obsession. Not that you should keep a scrapbook of photos and locks of hair.
“It’s An Ice Cream, Hun”: LGBTQIA+ Community Hits Back At Suggestion Golden Gaytime Ice-Cream Is ‘Offensive’
Calls to rename the Golden Gaytime, amid reports the Rainbow Paddlepop has been outed as a massive Judy Garland fan.
The Hallway Skewers The Pitch Process In Oddball Pro Bono Campaign For Its Local Cafe
Do your clients often have you rethinking your career and life choices? You'll empathise with this oddball campaign.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Dramatic Dinner Party Clinches The Lead For MAFS
Last night's MAFS hosted a "dramatic dinner party". Not that everyone got pissed & started talking religion & politics.
IPG Mediabrands Joins SMI Australia
IPG Mediabrands the last of the holding companies to join SMI. Insists it won't be kissing Havas at the Chrissie drinks.
Mainstream Media Still The Top News Source For Gen Z And Millennials: Wunderman Thompson Study
Study finds Ys and Zs are still reading mainstream media. Could it be because they refuse to leave their parents' home?
Australian Red Cross Unveils Brand Refresh Via The Principals
Some clients can get the old blood boiling, but apparently that's not the case with the Australian Red Cross.
Publicis ANZ Acquires Digi Commerce Business Balance Internet
Reports all of Publicis' management were down the Toyota dealership after yesterday's win prove unfounded on this news.
Targeting And Retargeting: What You Need To Know
Here's expert tips to improving your targeting and retargeting. Not that it'll improve your darts aim down the pub.
Changing The Ratio: NITV’s Anna Dancey On Growing Australia’s Indigenous Media Sector
B&T chats with the delightful Anna Dancey from NITV. However, we were remiss not to ask her views of the Golden Gaytime.
Spaces+ Puts An End To Substandard, Off-Brand And Generic Interactive Experiences
Spaces Interactive today announced the introduction of Spaces+ delivering enhanced digital interactive experiences. Spaces+ is a virtual venue defined by a series of zones and beautiful spaces for brands to bring their messages to life.
Revolutionise Your Marketing With The Gift Of Choice
Here's tips to revolutionise marketing that don't require the storming of the Bastille or St Petersburg's Winter Palace.
Kate & Co. PR To Launch Ovolo South Yarra
Kate & Co. PR is thrilled to announce their appointment as PR agency for the launch of Ovolo’s latest hotel and restaurant. Building on the company’s existing presence in Melbourne and Victoria, Ovolo’s latest offering will open in South Yarra this April 2021.
Equity Mates Media Launches Podcast Taking On The Finance Industry’s Boys Club
You’re In Good Company is a weekly series setting out to boost women’s investing confidence.
Founder Of ‘The Healthy Mummy’ Launches ‘The Healthy Man’
B&T's got the latest edition of Healthy Mummy in reception. Admittedly it's covered in burger grease & red wine stains.
Urban List, Nature And The Lab Unite To Launch New Travel Report Shooting To Unlock $6.6B For Australia’s Tourism Industry
Three of Australia’s leading voices in culture and research — Urban List, Nature and The Lab — have launched a new report aimed at boosting Australia's travel industry.
The Time Has Come: Introducing The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards Shortlist!
Don't want to hear any bragging today? Find out which colleagues to avoid here.
Publicis’s Spark Foundry Wins Toyota’s Media Account
Oh what a feeling! Says the team at Spark Foundry.
Magnite Invests In New Data Centre In Singapore To Support Growing APAC Business
Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced a new, state of the art data centre facility in Singapore, unifying its footprint for all media types in the heart of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.