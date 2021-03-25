Shane Warne Launches Premixed Slim Gin & Tonic

Shane Warne is diversifying his gin offering, launching a new premixed low-calorie gin & tonic offering for health-conscious customers.

Warne recently launched SevenZeroEight Gin Distillery – a nod to the Aussie spinner’s 708 test wickets.

And now the former wristspinner has moved into the ready-to-drink market, with ’23 Gin & Slim Tonic’ (Warne wore the number 23 during his playing days) as a low-alcohol and low-calorie gin offering.

“I always keep my fridge stocked so we can grab a few while watching the footy or having a splash in the pool,” Warne told the media.

“It’s exciting to see our gin products start to be stocked in stores nationwide. I hope with even more accessibility, everybody gets a chance to give SevenZeroEight a try.

The 250ml cans contain 75 calories and 2.9% ABV content.

The cans are available in-store later this month at $18.99 for a 4-pack.