Shane Jurgens Appointed General Manager SCA Gold Coast
Experienced radio leader Shane Jurgens has been appointed general manager of SCA’s Gold Coast business.
SCA executive general manager of Queensland, Ken Wood, said the interview process for the role had been highly competitive. “Shane has been with SCA just shy of 18 years and has been instrumental in driving the performance of our Townsville team in various sales leadership positions and most recently as general manager,” he said.
“I have complete confidence that Shane’s tenure at SCA and his proven success in both sales and operational leadership will serve him well in taking on this next opportunity working closely with our Gold Coast leadership team.”
Commenting on his new role, Jurgens said: “I look forward to working with everyone to support and grow this amazing team and settling into everything Gold Coast.” Jurgens will officially start his new role on 10 July, relocating to the Gold Coast over the coming weeks. SCA is now recruiting Jurgens’ replacement as general manager of SCA Townsville.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Brands Warned Not To Rely On Loyalty Schemes If They Want To Win Over Lifetime Customers
Loyal customers can be a brand’s most affordable and effective ambassadors by creating word-of-mouth referrals and purchasing time and again. With retail sales falling – a 0.6 per cent drop in the March quarter after a 0.3 per cent in the December quarter – loyalty is waning, and a top priority for brands next financial […]
B&T TV: The IMAA’s Sam Buchanan On Being “The World’s Worst DJ” & The Importance Of Adland Diversity
IMAA's Sam Buchanan next up in front of the B&T cameras. But fear not, we've softened the lighting & Vaselined the lens.
Tuesday TV Ratings: A Win For Seven As The Chase Tops Entertainment
Nine no longer having to hide the newspaper in reception now that all the shitcanning of 'Warnie' is finally over.
If You Can Dream It, You Can Stream It! SodaStream Releases New Creative Platform
B&T loves a refreshing glass of SodaStream sparkling. Yet, not as much as we love the refreshment that comes from beer.
Gambling Ads Could Be Banned Within Three Years With Commercial TV Hit The Hardest
Does your agency make gambling, fossil fuel or sugary breakfast cereal ads? The advice here is to start branching out.
Ampel Launches Brand Refresh With AI-Driven Content Production
Work in content production? Think you're safe from the marauding robots? Think again with this AI news.
Is This The Weirdest Billboard Ever? Netflix Unveils A Sweating Chris Hemsworth Campaign For Extraction II
Chris Hemsworth - women want him, men want to be him. Although B&T's unsure about eating all those eggs & that protein.
Avoid The Bad Blood! Taylor Swift Fans Warned About Scammers
Think today's newsletter is a tad on the light side? In B&T's defence, four staff are on full-time Tay Tay ticket duty.
Calling All Punctual & Excellent Agencies! It’s Your Early Bird Call For B&T Award Entries!
Other than being banned by the Ad Standards Board there is possibly no higher industry honour than a B&T Award.
Customers Still Crave The Human Touch From Brands
Study finds customers still craving the human touch. Just not like a drunk NRL player in a seedy nightclub at 3am.
Fiat Announces It’s No Longer Selling Grey Coloured Cars; Promptly Dunks Its CEO In Enormous Vat Of Orange Paint
Italian brand Fiat says it's no longer making grey coloured cars. Denies it has anything to do with the Barbie movie.
Budget Barometer: 61% Of Aussie Households Just Getting By As Prices Soar
In exciting news for the sale of devon & frankfurts, study finds the Reserve Bank has made us all completely miserable.
Val Morgan Grows Sustainable Ad Initiative
B&T always enjoys a Val Morgan cinema ad. Although a full hour of them beforehand can be overdoing things.
Roy Morgan: Aussies’ Alcohol Intake Now Higher Than Before COVID Driven By Wine & RTD Sales
Oddly, no correlation between Australia's rising drinking rates & Chumbawamba's 'Tubthumping' being played in pubs.
The Mars Agency Brings Global Retail Media Solution to Australia
The Mars Agency has officially launched its global fully-integrated Retail Media Division in Australia under their ever expanding Connected Commerce offering. XPO: The Mars Agency’s Retail and Search Media Management offering marries in-market Shopper Marketing prowess with 20 years of global retail media and data driven measurement experience to bring unrivaled expertise to Australia. Leveraging […]
Football Australia & Ogilvy Launch Matilda’s “Til It’s Done” Campaign Ahead Of FIFA Women’s World Cup
The Women's World Cup is a mere three weeks away & you need to brace yourself for the impending avalanche of Sam Kerr.
Free TV Says “Extreme Approach” To Banning Online Gambling Ads Will Harm TV Viewers
B&T's only fear of a gambling ad ban is the threat to the bogan, overweight D-grade actors that always star in them.
Grocery Retailers Can Win With Loyalty Research Reveals
Asia-Pacific (APAC) grocery retailers are under pressure as consumer behaviour continues to evolve in response to macroeconomic stressors. The current landscape, wrought with cost-of-living increases, soaring interest rates, a looming mortgage crisis and climbing rents has forced consumers to become more discerning in their spending habits. As a result, grocery retailers must swiftly adapt to […]
Merrick Watts Joined By Top Comedians In Hilarious New Podcast
Do you have bladder control issues? Well, this highly touted "hilarious" podcast may be one to avoid.
Havas Media Network Snatches OMD’s Michael Kay For Client Experience Role
OMD's Michael Kay forced to surrender official company velour tracksuit and OMD headband after jumping to rivals.
Todd Dickinson Replaces Disgraced Soldier Ben Roberts-Smith As MD Of Seven West Queensland
Todd Dickinson named as new MD of Seven West's Queensland operations. Confirms he's never even fired a gun in anger.
oOh!media Wins Sydney Metro Contract
Cathy O’Connor narrowly avoids back eye as the Champagne corks pop in the oOh!media office following Sydney Metro win.
Modibodi To Partner With Splendour In The Grass Via Zenith & Publicis Sport & Entertainment
Global award winning, leak-proof apparel brand, Modibodi, will partner with music festival Splendour in the Grass for a unique consumer activation, in a deal created by Publicis Sport & Entertainment and with campaign strategy by Zenith. The partnership, the first for the brand in the music space, will see a pop-up private luxury bathroom at […]
The Need For Hope In Mental Health Campaigns
Getting a mental health campaign right can be a tricky affair, that's why these trick-free tips from a pro are a must.
The Goodly Professor, Mark Ritson, Joins The Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns
Is there a larger marketing brain than Mark Ritson's? And by that we mean knowledgeable, NOT difficulties wearing hats.
Town Square Appoints Greg Beer From Uncommon Creative Studio Into New Head Of Art Role
The arrival of any kind of beer is always welcome news, as is evident in Greg Beer's Town Square appointment.
Bud Light Sales Near 30% Decline, As Anheuser-Busch Forced To Give Away Cases For Virtually Zip
It's your daily dose of Bud news. And much like the evil kids at Wonka's factory, it just gets darker and more sordid.
Monday TV Ratings: Quiz Fans Are Paying Attention, As Warnie Drama Sinks
There's a lot of lessons to be had from the Warnie mini-series & the biggest is probably that a lot of women hated him.
Study: Aussies Lead The World In Digital Audio Listening
Move over skin cancer rates and obesity numbers, Aussies can now lay claim to world's biggest digital audio listeners.
Howatson+Company Unveils “Ready” Campaign For Allianz
Yes, no one likes to have to think insurance. That is until you wake to find a large meteorite in the lounge room.
The Works Tickle The Tax Funny Bone In Annual Outing For H&R Block
Hats off to The Works here for making tax time funny. Instead of the miserable, teeth pulling palaver it inevitably is.
The Original Stoner Band, The Muppets’ Electric Mayhem, Reunite For Spotify Spot
Long suspected the TV shows you watched as a kid were an ode to rampant, experimental drug use? Confirm suspicions here.
STOP EVERYTHING! The B&T Women In Media People’s Choice Update Is HERE!
There's three things you need do to make this list - be female, work in adland, ideally have a shit tonne of friends.
SPORTbible Extends Partnership With The Parramatta Eels
If there's a sadder, more desperate, more pathetic Eels supporter than B&T's very own editor we've not suffered it.
7News Sydney Moves Broadcast To South Eveleigh
Expect the price of lattes & craft beer to markedly escalate in the South Eveleigh precinct as 7News takes up digs.
Non-Bank Lender Pepper Money Unveils New Brand Campaign Via String Theory
Pepper's schtick is that it'll lend you money when the banks won't. And you don't even need be an underworld crime lord.