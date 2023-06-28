Shane Jurgens Appointed General Manager SCA Gold Coast

Experienced radio leader Shane Jurgens has been appointed general manager of SCA’s Gold Coast business.

SCA executive general manager of Queensland, Ken Wood, said the interview process for the role had been highly competitive. “Shane has been with SCA just shy of 18 years and has been instrumental in driving the performance of our Townsville team in various sales leadership positions and most recently as general manager,” he said.

“I have complete confidence that Shane’s tenure at SCA and his proven success in both sales and operational leadership will serve him well in taking on this next opportunity working closely with our Gold Coast leadership team.”

Commenting on his new role, Jurgens said: “I look forward to working with everyone to support and grow this amazing team and settling into everything Gold Coast.” Jurgens will officially start his new role on 10 July, relocating to the Gold Coast over the coming weeks. SCA is now recruiting Jurgens’ replacement as general manager of SCA Townsville.