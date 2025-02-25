Sexuality Historian & Champagne Maven Among Australia’s Fastest-Growing Creators

January saw followers flock to Aussie creators who have something to share with the world, according to new data from Fabulate.

Whether it be facts about history, faith, or champagne, many of the fastest growing accounts across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are being driven by informative content.

“Perhaps it’s the time of year but January definitely saw Australians looking for self-educational content across all the platforms,” said Nathan Powell, chief product and strategy officer at Fabulate.

“Need advice on the best champagne? Kyla Kirkpatrick has you covered, want some entertaining history check out Dr Esme’s channel. Likewise on the faith side, Ken Tja’s TikTok shows how people of faith use social apps for self expression and to connect with others who might share their faith.”

Dr Esme Louise James’ YouTube channel has grown to more than 100,000 followers (and more than 500,000 on Instagram) with content that explores the evolution of sexuality – from scandalous stories from the Ancient World to the saucy secrets of famous figures.

Meanwhile over TikTok, Ken Tja has been cutting through with his faith-based content that advocated for self-improvement through Christianity. With videos debating topics such as whether or not Christians can swear, Ken has grown his account to 123.9K followers with an incredibly high engagement rate of 19.04 per cent. Over 60 per cent of his audience falls into the 18-24 demographic.

Over on Instagram, Kyla Kirkpatrick – who posts under the handle @thechampagnedame – has been on the rise this month. Kyla is a champagne educator, the CEO and founder of Emperor Champagne, and a star of Real Housewives of Melbourne. Growing her account to 86.3K followers, almost 65 per cent of her audience is Australian, and 70 per cent of them are women. Ever wanted to know how to open a champagne bottle correctly? Kyla is your woman.

Each month, Fabulate—named Australia’s Best Influencer Marketing Technology at the industry’s AiMCO Awards in 2024—uses data from its Fabulate Discovery Platform to help marketers and agencies identify the best up-and-coming Australian creators on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. The company also secured a spot in the top 10 of the prestigious Deloitte Tech Fast 50 last month.