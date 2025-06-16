Media

Seven West Media’s Sales Boss Henry Tajer To Step Down

Henry Tajer.

Seven West Media (SWM) has announced that chief commercial officer Henry Tajer will transition from his full-time role back to a consulting role, effective from the end of June.

Tajer initially joined Seven as a consultant in August 2024 before becoming Seven’s full-time CCO in January 2025.

The Seven sales team will be jointly led by Katie Finney, National Television Sales Director, and Jordan King, National Digital Sales Director, on an interim basis while a search is conducted for Tajer’s replacement.

SWM managing director and CEO Jeff Howard said: “Henry brought a new level of bold and innovative thinking to Seven’s sales team. He drove significant change in his short time at Seven and on behalf of the entire team, I would like to thank him for his contribution. I look forward to continuing to work with Henry on opportunities to drive growth for SWM.

“Katie and Jordan led the team prior to Henry’s appointment and were achieving strong results in the challenging total television market. They are well known to our advertising and agency partners and will be fully supported by Seven’s broader leadership team through this interim period.”

Tajer added: “Transitioning back to consulting work will enable me to focus on the many exciting opportunities still ahead for Seven. Seven’s content is consumed by more and more people every day. Finding new and innovative ways to engage and commercialise that audience is just one opportunity I look forward to working with Jeff and the team on.”

By Arvind Hickman
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

