Seven West Media’s News Boss Departs To Lead Perth Bears

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
Anthony De Ceglie, who has widely been reported as a key Kerry Stokes’s lieutenant, has left the media world to take on a new leadership role in sport.

De Ceglie has been named as the new CEO of new NRL team the Perth Bears, which will enter the competition in 2027.

De Ceglie, who was director of news and current affairs at Seven West Media, has an extensive career in the media, having previously served as editor-in-chief of the West Australian and deputy editor of the Daily Telegraph.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman, Peter V’landys AM praised the appointment of Mr De Ceglie as an important step forward for the code in Western Australia.

“To succeed in Perth, you need a well connected local who knows how to get things done and has a can do attitude. Anthony is a brilliant operator with a proven track record and a genuine Western Australian, and I am excited about what he can do for us as we grow rugby league in the WA market,” Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys said.

