Seven Of Adland’s Best DJs Go Head-To-Head For UnLtd: Only One Will Spin Their Way To The Top!

Seven of Adland’s top emerging DJs will go head-to-head at the inaugural Club UnLtd on 22 May, in a high-energy showdown raising funds and awareness for young people at risk.

Following over 20 entries, seven finalists have been selected to perform live at the event, showcasing their DJ skills in front of a live audience and an expert panel of music industry judges.

The evening will culminate in an exclusive live set by Julian Hamilton from The Presets, headlining the event.

The finalist DJs competing on the night are: Brady Morrison and Nick Garrick from EssenceMediacom, Brent Richardson from Enrichd Group, Edward Ye from Dentsu, Jorge Santos from Foxtel Media, Konrad Brennan from The Trade Desk, Tasman Sadler from This Is Flow and Quianna Baterna from OMD.

Held at Oxford Art Factory, the event is presented by Yahoo, sponsored by Snapchat, and supported by Guzman y Gomez, with all proceeds going towards UnLtd’s work supporting at-risk youth charities.

“I’m so pumped to be part of Club UnLtd! It’s an incredible chance to play in front of the industry, hear other amazing DJs and the fact that it’s all for a great cause makes it even better. Can’t wait to hit the decks”, said Baterna.