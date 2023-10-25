Seven Nabs UM Strategist Marni Crutchley As Its Head Of Brand & Product Marketing

The Seven Network has announced the strengthening of its marketing team with the appointment of Marni Crutchley as head of brand and product marketing, reporting to Larissa Ozard, Seven’s director marketing – brand, product and trade.

Crutchley has over 15 years’ experience working with some of Australia’s most successful agencies and brands.

Most recently she was senior strategy director at UM Australia, leading the strategy product for Optus and American Express. Prior to this, she led innovation and non-traditional media solutions as Head of Integrated Planning at UM.

L-R: Marni Crutchley & Larissa Ozard

Crutchley’s previous roles include senior positions within the advocacy, influencer and word of mouth marketing company, Contagious Agency, including Managing Partner, Business Director and Senior Account Manager, in addition to key roles at Ignite Media Brands, MTV Network and Initiative.

In her new role at Seven, Crutchley is responsible for brand strategy and communication, partnerships and activations, as well as all product marketing including 7plus, entertainment, 7NEWS and 7Sport.

Ozard said: “We’re delighted to have Marni join us at this exciting time as we elevate and enhance the Seven brand and redefine what it means for Australians. Marni’s strategic expertise and her passion for driving positive change align perfectly with our strategy to become the most connected news, sport and entertainment brand in Australia.”

Seven’s chief marketing and audience officer, Melissa Hopkins, said: “Marni is an incredible marketer and her wealth of external agency experience and unique perspectives significantly elevates our capabilities and takes Seven’s strong and dynamic marketing team to the next level.

“Marni joins Seven at an extremely exciting time as our digital acceleration continues at pace and our unparalleled reach connects with Australia’s largest and most diverse viewing audience. As the home of mass cultural moments, Seven will continue to bring Australians together by celebrating the big occasions and everyday moments across all screens that unites us.”

Crutchley said: “Given my passion for brand growth through advocacy and innovation, I couldn’t be more excited to have landed at Seven at such an exciting time. Seven is one of Australia’s most loved brands and it’s an honour to join the team.”