Seven Brings Bollywood To Australia

Seven has joined forces with Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, one of India’s leading media and entertainment companies, to bring free Bollywood entertainment to Australian audiences.

Shemaroo Bollywood on 7plus is Australia’s first Hindi entertainment FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel and includes the biggest Bollywood box office and the brightest stars of Indian cinema.

The channel’s diverse content spans from poignant romance and thrilling action films to comedy and child-friendly movies.

Shemaroo Bollywood’s launch coincides with Seven’s coverage of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India, live and free from The Oval on Seven and 7plus from today.

The unique collaboration between Seven and Shemaroo marks the latter’s first venture with an Australian media company.

With a remarkable six-decade legacy and an unparalleled catalogue of treasured Indian and Bollywood films, Shemaroo will bring Bollywood’s timeless songs and storytelling to 7plus’ vast library of exclusive, online-only premium content.

Seven West Media chief digital officer, Gereurd Roberts, said: “Shemaroo Bollywood on 7plus symbolises Seven’s commitment to bring the most compelling, diverse and global content to Australian audiences, for free.

“Through our unique collaboration with Shemaroo Entertainment, we are incredibly proud to introduce 7plus viewers to Australia’s first premium Hindi FAST channel and enrich 7plus with a rich tapestry of captivating Indian cinema.

“Seven is Australia’s leader in FAST channels. So far in 2023 we have streamed over 250 million FAST channel minutes, up 195 per cent on the same period last year,” he said.

Shemaroo Head of International Business and India Digital Syndication, Nishith Varshneya, said: “At Shemaroo, we are constantly exploring new opportunities to showcase our vast library of Bollywood to audiences across the globe. Our collaboration with Seven to launch Shemaroo Bollywood in Australia is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

“We believe that Bollywood movies and songs have the power to connect varied cultures. With Seven’s leading presence in Australia, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to reach a wider audience and provide them with a delightful entertainment experience. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration holds and look forward to a successful journey together.”

